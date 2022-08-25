Women's Equality Day Gender Impact Report released by Justpoint

The multi-decade, meta-analysis of over 300,000 medical claims, each with thousands of medical, demographic, and legal data points show definitively that Women's Justice is worth less.

Justpoint, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered legal-tech company working to equalize the legal justice system, commemorated Women's Equality Day and the 102nd anniversary of the 19th amendment by releasing their first Gender Impact Report on the state of medical malpractice and insurance payouts. The AI-powered tools used for this comprehensive analysis were developed by Justpoint Co-founder and CTO, ‘Sashko' Oleksandr Zakharchuk, and based on over 300,000 existing personal injury and medical malpractice cases, each with thousands of medical, demographic, and legal data points. The data covers a representative sample of demographics and cases from the entire US.

Women are more likely to suffer from medical malpractice than men – women are 41% more likely than men to look for attorneys for malpractice cases;

Attorneys more often accept claims from men - women are 2.25x less likely to have an attorney interested in taking their claims on contingency;

Women and female children receive smaller payouts than men receiving on average almost $50,000 less for any kind of medical malpractice claim.

The report summarizes that the American reality today is one of inequities: according to a 2020 Pew Research study, women earned 84% of what men earned, women are paid less than their male counterparts, they are more likely to live below the poverty line, their healthcare is inferior to men's, and, as shown in the Gender Impact Report, women's Justice is also worth less. This comes off the heels of the historic overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Women's Healthcare:

Despite women paying a ‘pink tax' on health insurance with premiums totaling $1500 more per year than men, the care that women receive from healthcare providers is worse than that of their male counterparts.

A research study by Risberg, Johansson and Hamberg (2006) found that women are more likely than men to be misdiagnosed by a doctor. The research demonstrates that physicians are more likely to consider women's symptoms as psychosomatic - affected by their emotions and psychological state - not truly having an organic pathology (aka- fake'), while men's symptoms are viewed as having an organic origin being a result of organ systems malfunctioning, due to a pathophysiological process in an organ itself (aka- ‘real').

Justpoint's data also reflects these larger societal trends demonstrating that when it comes to access to justice, women also are not treated equally. Justpoint's analysis reveals that the inequalities between men and women in relation to medical malpractice are deeper than what they might seem on the surface – and the interactive effects of medical, social, and judicial systems are likely to blame.

Victor Bornstein, Justpoint CEO & Co-founder, believes that the gender gap is widening, not closing: "As we were training our AI models, we noticed some concerning trends in our judicial system. For instance, our data clearly shows that our justice system is giving lower payouts to women when compared to men for the same claims. From the moment a baby girl is born, the justice system already considers her life to be worth less. Our symbol of justice is a blindfolded woman holding scales to represent impartiality—we were shocked by the extent that justice isn't blind."

