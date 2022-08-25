CONSUMER ALERT: Lowey Dannenberg is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Consumers of LifeStance Health Group, Inc.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2022 / Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating violations of consumer protection laws on behalf consumers of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. ("LifeStance" or the "Company") LFST.

The investigation concerns whether Lifestance engaged in violations of consumer protection laws and/or business practices with respect to its marketing of psychiatric services.

If you suffered loss in LifeStance and wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email at agreco@lowey.com or afarah@lowey.com.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors.

Contact:

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.

44 South Broadway, Suite 1100

White Plains, NY 10601

Tel: (914) 733-7256

Email: agreco@lowey.com

afarah@lowey.com

SOURCE: Lowey Dannenberg P.C.



View source version on accesswire.com: