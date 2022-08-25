Missouri Attorney General’s Office Successfully Commits Sexually Violent Predator from St. Francois County

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced today that his Sexually Violent Predator (SVP) unit has successfully committed Jason Cook of St. Francois County to Missouri’s Sexual Offender Rehabilitation and Treatment Services (SORTS) center. The SVP Unit seeks the civil commitment of sexual predators who suffer from a mental abnormality making them more likely than not to commit predatory acts of sexual violence if not confined to a secure treatment facility.

“My highest priority as Attorney General will always be to protect Missourians,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “Keeping a sexually violent predator off of the street until he receives proper treatment and is no longer a threat to society is an important part of my duties as Attorney General.“

A St. Francois County jury committed Cook as an SVP on August 24, 2022 following a three-day trial. Jason Cook admitted to having inappropriate sexual contact and committing sex offenses in at least two states before he turned eighteen and moved to Missouri. Once in Missouri, Cook committed a sex offense against a seven-year-old girl and received a six year prison sentence. While in prison, Cook committed three sexual assaults against three different prisoners. Cook was sentenced to additional prison time for one of the assaults. While incarcerated, Cook failed to complete sex offender treatment on two separate occasions.

The case was tried by General Counsel Jay Atkins and Assistant Attorney General Greg Goodwin and investigated by Missouri’s sexually violent predator commitment unit.

