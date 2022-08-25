Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,459 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,703 in the last 365 days.

Missouri Attorney General’s Office Successfully Commits Sexually Violent Predator from St. Francois County

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced today that his Sexually Violent Predator (SVP) unit has successfully committed Jason Cook of St. Francois County to Missouri’s Sexual Offender Rehabilitation and Treatment Services (SORTS) center. The SVP Unit seeks the civil commitment of sexual predators who suffer from a mental abnormality making them more likely than not to commit predatory acts of sexual violence if not confined to a secure treatment facility.

“My highest priority as Attorney General will always be to protect Missourians,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “Keeping a sexually violent predator off of the street until he receives proper treatment and is no longer a threat to society is an important part of my duties as Attorney General.“

A St. Francois County jury committed Cook as an SVP on August 24, 2022 following a three-day trial. Jason Cook admitted to having inappropriate sexual contact and committing sex offenses in at least two states before he turned eighteen and moved to Missouri. Once in Missouri, Cook committed a sex offense against a seven-year-old girl and received a six year prison sentence. While in prison, Cook committed three sexual assaults against three different prisoners. Cook was sentenced to additional prison time for one of the assaults.  While incarcerated, Cook failed to complete sex offender treatment on two separate occasions.

The case was tried by General Counsel Jay Atkins and Assistant Attorney General Greg Goodwin and investigated by Missouri’s sexually violent predator commitment unit.

 

###

 

You just read:

Missouri Attorney General’s Office Successfully Commits Sexually Violent Predator from St. Francois County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.