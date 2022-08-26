The 2022 Manila International Book Fair Presents Dellia by David Scidmore

David Scidmore Dellia The Ever Branching Tree

David Scidmore’s epic fantasy fiction work is in attendance at the upcoming 2022 Manila International Book Fair

MANILA, PHILIPPINES , August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fantasy and Sci-Fi fanatic, David Scidmore, will be bringing his book Dellia: The Ever Branching Tree to the 2022 Manila International Book Fair this coming September 15-18, 2022. This weaved-together book of romance, fantasy, and science fiction is expected to make noise in the world of fiction along with a surge of anticipated new readers.

Dellia is the first in a series with book 2 titled, Aylun, currently under work. This epic fantasy science fiction involves a lot of dragons, magic, and a tad touch of humor and relatability. This is a story about ordinary people thrust into extraordinary circumstances. It is the right blend of alternate worlds, action, adventure, and dire peril, with political intrigue, a generous dollop of romance, and a pinch of humor to keep the readers engaged.

This lengthy but delightful work traverses readers into the tale of a physicist and his friend being propelled into the world of Meerdon. David Scidmore has always been a huge fan of fantasy and science fiction, so it is perhaps no surprise that Scidmore found himself gravitating toward the idea of penning a work of the same genre of his interest. Scidmore’s interest and fascination with sending ordinary people to a terrifying realm of the fantastical gave birth to “Dellia ''. Don’t miss out and grab your copy now! Available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and more online book retailers.

Dellia (One) (The Ever-Branching Tree)

Written by: David Scidmore

