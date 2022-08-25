The 2022 Manila International Book Fair Presents The Adventures of Professor Poodle & Auggie by Mark A. Vogel

Author Mark A. Vogel is set to step foot at the 2022 Manila International Book Fair with his book The Adventures of Professor Poodle & Auggie

Professor Poodle portrays the image of an intelligent dog who always seems to guide Auggie, his sidekick, in the right direction.” — Mark A. Vogel

MANILA, PHILIPPINES , August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Manila International Book Fair has once again opened its doors to book exhibitors and fair goers to celebrate the world of literature and explore the faceted written world. Always having a knack of sharing his work to the world through attendance at various book fairs. Author Mark A. Vogel will once again be exhibiting his book, The Adventures of Professor Poodle & Auggie: Let's Collect the Alphabet, at the 2022 Manila Book Fair.

Published by Authors Press in August of 2020, The Adventures of Professor Poodle & Auggie will continue to make rounds at various large book gatherings all over the world. The book is a story about 2 dogs, who, in their search for each letter of the alphabet, encounter humorous and fun adventures with a variety of letter characters. Aside from a well-thought but simple plot, Vogel’s work is also a whimsical and fun take on learning the alphabet.

“Professor Poodle portrays the image of an intelligent dog who always seems to guide Auggie, his sidekick, in the right direction."

— Mark A. Vogel, The Adventures of Professor Poodle & Auggie

“The story is accompanied by charming illustrations that show how the events unfold. These drawings are a memorable way for kids to learn letters by associating them with objects and living things through the use of rhymes and puns.”

— The US Review of Books

Mark A. Vogel was born in Seymour, Indiana, and moved to Pinellas Park, Florida when he was 3 years old. Mark now lives in Chesapeake, Virginia with his wife Grace. The Adventures of Professor Poodle & Auggie is his third book.

Grab a copy of the book now! Available on Authors Press, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.

The Adventures of Professor Poodle & Auggie: Let's Collect the Alphabet

Written by: Mark A. Vogel

Kindle

Paperback

Hardcover

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals is committed to achieving industry standards for their client’s work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.