Governor Reynolds recognizes Iowa’s drinking water and wastewater treatment professionals

DES MOINES - Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a proclamation declaring Aug. 21-27 as Drinking Water and Wastewater Treatment Professionals of Iowa Week.

The Governor urges Iowans to recognize the valuable role clean water plays in the lives of all Iowans this week, as part of the proclamation reads, “the water and wastewater workforce of Iowa have dedicated themselves to applying environmental passion and science to enhance drinking and recreational waters of Iowa.”

The recognition includes professionals who train and learn to operate Iowa’s 1,824 public water supplies and 815 wastewater facilities. Iowa has 2,721 certified water operators and 1,806 certified wastewater operators.