RGV Agents Interdict Four Migrant Smuggling Events

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents, working with local law enforcement agencies, arrest 29 and encounter a large group near La Grulla.

On August 21, McAllen Border Patrol Station agents attempted to initiate an immigration inspection of the occupants of a vehicle departing a well-known migrant loading area in Los Ebanos. The driver failed to yield and led agents on a vehicle pursuit. An Air and Marine Operations helicopter, Texas Department of Public Safety, and the La Joya Police Department assisted with the pursuit, until the vehicle drove through a fence in Palmview and came to a stop. The driver and a passenger, both U.S. citizens, were apprehended along with five noncitizens after they bailed out and attempted to flee.

The following afternoon, RGV agents, Alamo Police Department officers, and Operation Stonegarden Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to two trailers in Alamo suspected of harboring noncitizens. Agents arrested 17 migrants from Mexico and Central America who were unlawfully present in the U.S. No caretaker was identified.

Later that day, Rio Grande City Border Patrol (RGC) agents discovered five migrants from Costa Rica in an abandoned residence in Roma.

Additionally on August 22, RGC agents encountered a large group of 110 migrants near La Grulla. The group was comprised of 58 single adults, 29 family members, and 23 unaccompanied children from Cuba and various Central and South American countries.

Border Patrol processed all subjects accordingly.

Please visit www.cbp.gov to view additional news releases and other information pertaining to Customs and Border Protection. Follow us on Twitter @CBPRGV and @USBPChiefRGV.