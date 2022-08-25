Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,435 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,694 in the last 365 days.

Authorities Apprehend Reentry Participant Who Walked Away from San Diego Facility

SAN DIEGO — Ilene Jackson, an offender who walked away from the Custody to Community Transitional Reentry Program (CCTRP) was apprehended without incident this morning in San Diego.

Jackson, 45, was taken into custody at 9:15 a.m. by investigators from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s (CDCR) Office of Correctional Safety, Special Service Unit. Jackson was transported to California Institution for Women in Chino. She will be ineligible for the CCTRP program for at least 10 years and her case will be referred to the district attorney for consideration of escape charges.

Jackson was discovered missing from the CCTRP in San Diego on Sunday, Aug. 21. She was sentenced to state prison on March 17, 2022 from San Diego County to serve four years and four months for assault with a deadly weapon and receiving stolen property.

The CCTRP allows eligib­­le offenders to serve the end of their sentence in the community, and provides a range of rehabilitative services that assist with employment, education, housing, family reunification, and social support.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE                                  

Contact: OPEC@CDCR.CA.GOV Aug. 25, 2022

###

You just read:

Authorities Apprehend Reentry Participant Who Walked Away from San Diego Facility

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.