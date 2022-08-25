Authorities Apprehend Reentry Participant Who Walked Away from San Diego Facility

SAN DIEGO — Ilene Jackson, an offender who walked away from the Custody to Community Transitional Reentry Program (CCTRP) was apprehended without incident this morning in San Diego.

Jackson, 45, was taken into custody at 9:15 a.m. by investigators from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s (CDCR) Office of Correctional Safety, Special Service Unit. Jackson was transported to California Institution for Women in Chino. She will be ineligible for the CCTRP program for at least 10 years and her case will be referred to the district attorney for consideration of escape charges.

Jackson was discovered missing from the CCTRP in San Diego on Sunday, Aug. 21. She was sentenced to state prison on March 17, 2022 from San Diego County to serve four years and four months for assault with a deadly weapon and receiving stolen property.

The CCTRP allows eligib­­le offenders to serve the end of their sentence in the community, and provides a range of rehabilitative services that assist with employment, education, housing, family reunification, and social support.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.

