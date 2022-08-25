Oklahoma finalists selected for national teaching award

OKLAHOMA CITY (Aug. 24, 2022) – State Superintendent for Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister announced today three state-level finalists for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST). PAEMST is the highest recognition a K-12 mathematics or science teacher can receive for outstanding teaching in the United States. Awards alternate each year between elementary and secondary teachers. This year’s math finalists are Amanda Tuttle, who teaches at Canyon Ridge Intermediate School in Mustang, and Hollie Fuller, who teaches at Homer Elementary School in Byng. This year’s science finalist is Rachel Welch, who teaches at Glenpool Elementary School in Glenpool. "Congratulations to these educators who truly are national rock stars in math and science," Hofmeister said. "They are helping young learners explore the excitement of these core subjects and helping them discover bright possibilities for their future." The finalists were chosen by a local selection committee of educators and past awardees. Each finalist demonstrated a mastery of math or science instruction and effective use of student assessments to improve student learning. Up to two Oklahoma finalists could be named national recipients of the award. National recipients will represent all 50 states and U.S. territories. Winners will receive a paid trip to Washington D.C. to attend a series of recognition events and professional development opportunities, a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation and a certificate from the United States president. Welch has spent 14 years in education. She is currently the kindergarten-second grade STEM teacher for Glenpool Public Schools. She was Glenpool’s 2018 district Teacher of the Year and has received many awards for teaching and innovation. “I am passionate about providing high quality developmentally appropriate early childhood education to all students,” Welch said. She wants to see a greater investment in professional development for teachers that emphasizes the importance of play in learning. “Modeling effective ways to integrate core subject content into structured play-based learning could have monumental effects on the educational experiences of our youngest learners,” Welch said. “I believe that fostering young students’ curiosity and wonder for the world around them is key for effective student learning.” Tuttle has spent 17 years in education and currently teaches sixth-grade math at Canyon Ridge. She previously served as the fifth-grade math department chair and has served as a mentor teacher for first-year educators. “I work to build a classroom environment that encourages daily collaboration, perseverance and digging deep into the why – not just the how – of mathematics,” Tuttle said. “My mission is to show students that mathematics can be fun, intriguing and meaningful.” Fuller has spent 17 years in education and is currently a fourth-grade math and science teacher at Homer. She was the Dibble Elementary Teacher of the Year for 2015-16 and she was a State PAEMST finalist in 2020. She enjoys introducing students to practical applications in mathematics through technology. “Each classroom is a community that can encourage learning through different teaching methods,” Fuller said. “I believe it is my job to find what works best for each student in my classroom so they can be successful. I want my students to be lifelong learners and problem solvers.” Click here to download photos of Oklahoma's 2022 PAEMST finalists. ###