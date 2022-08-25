Abandoned Migrants Rescued by Border Patrol

OTAY MESA, Calif., – U.S. Border Patrol Agents from San Diego Sector rescued two undocumented migrants in the Otay Mountain Wilderness area.

On Tuesday afternoon, the San Diego Sector Border Patrol Foreign Operations Branch received an emergency dispatch from Tijuana notifying them of a 9-1-1 call from a lost individual. The individual explained that she had been left behind by her smuggler and was lost in the Otay Mountains.



Air support was requested and was able to locate the individual. Due to the location and time of day, air extraction was not available until the following morning.

Border Patrol Agents assigned to the Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) team hiked to the area and found the adult Mexican female. BORSTAR agents determined the female was unable to walk and would need to be extracted by air. San Diego County Sheriff’s ASTREA was able to hoist the lost female onto their helicopter and transport her to emergency medical services personnel.

Agents received another emergency dispatch from Tijuana, Wednesday morning. The individual explained that he was abandoned by his smuggler. Border Patrol Agents hiked to the area and found the adult Mexican male. He complained of chest pain and could not walk out of the location.

Agents requested air support to assist with extraction of the individual. A Cal Fire helicopter responded and was able to hoist the distressed individual out of the canyon and transport him to awaiting emergency medical services.

Both subjects were transported to local San Diego hospitals for medical evaluation. Since October, San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents have successfully rescued more than five-thousand individuals who were lost, in distress, or abandoned by smugglers.

To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs, and other contraband, the U.S. Border Patrol maintains a high level of vigilance on corridors of egress away from our Nation’s borders. To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.

