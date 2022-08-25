Law enforcement agencies working together apprehend over 40 undocumented individuals in three separate incidents

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo South Station working in conjunction with local law enforcement agencies apprehended several undocumented individuals in three separate events.

On August 24, Border Patrol agents working their assigned duties in El Cenizo, Texas requested assistance from Webb County Constables Precinct 2 and Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on a possible stash house in the area. After a search of the residence, agents discovered seven undocumented individuals inside the residence, along with weapons and ammunition. The undocumented individuals were from the country of Mexico, all will be processed accordingly. DPS took custody of the firearms and drugs found inside the residence.

On that same day, at approximately 6:20 p.m., agents working collaboratively with Webb County Constable’s Precinct 2, Webb County Attorney’s Office, and DPS apprehended several individuals found inside a stash house on Moonstone Road in Laredo, Texas. After a unified search of the residence, agents apprehended a total of eight undocumented individuals. The undocumented individuals were from the countries of Mexico, Honduras, and El Salvador.

Later that evening, at approximately 9:30 p.m., DPS requested assistance from Border Patrol agents while DPS was conducting a vehicle stop on a black sedan and white concrete truck traveling on Davy Ward Street in Laredo, Texas. As DPS conducted the traffic stop, agents searched the concrete tanker trailer and found multiple people requesting assistance to get out of the trailer. Agents determined that all individuals found inside were in the country illegally. A total of 26 undocumented individuals including one unaccompanied juvenile were found inside the concrete truck. The individuals were from the countries of Mexico, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

A total of 41 undocumented individuals were apprehended in these three cases. All were taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol and will be processed accordingly.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-343-1994.