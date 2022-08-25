Bold City Heating & Air Now Offering IAQ Solutions This Allergy Season
Homeowners can improve indoor air quality and reduce allergens with proper air conditioning maintenance.JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bold City Heating & Air is pleased to announce that it now provides indoor air quality solutions for homeowners in Jacksonville and throughout surrounding areas such as Ponte Vedra Beach, Sawgrass, Neptune Beach, Jacksonville Beach, Arlington, San Marco, and Southside. This service can help reduce indoor allergens such as dust, mites, bacteria, and airborne contaminants.
Jacksonville's homeowners may be affected by a variety of pollutants and allergens, including those that originate inside the home and those that are brought in from the outdoors. These potential air contaminants include:
• Tree and weed pollen
• Grass
• Dust mites
• Mold spores
• Formaldehyde from home furnishings
• Pesticides
Furthermore, biological pollutants such as bacteria and viruses, including those that cause influenza, coronaviruses, and a variety of other illnesses, are often present indoors.
Mirza Pilakovic, president of Bold City Heating & Air, believes that indoor air quality can be dramatically improved with regular air conditioning and heating maintenance. Speaking on the topic, he said, "Improving your indoor air quality helps keep you and your family breathing clean air and keeps sickness away, especially in times where allergies are in high swing."
Pilakovic also spoke on his company's commitment to helping Jacksonville families maintain safe, clean air in their homes, saying, "As allergies start to pick up this time of year, we want to make sure our customers maintain their indoor air quality to reduce allergy symptoms."
Poor air quality can happen as a result of irregular HVAC maintenance. Air conditioning units that aren't frequently cleaned or tuned up can allow pollutants indoors. When circulated throughout the home, these pollutants may irritate allergies as well as respiratory conditions such as asthma. Pollutants can also cause illness and lead to damage of the property and homeowners' HVAC systems.
Bold City Heating & Air provides maintenance services on all makes and models of air conditioners. The company has fully-stocked trucks, meaning it can provide service without delay at nearly every visit. All maintenance services, as well as installation and repair services, are backed by its 100% satisfaction guarantee. Pricing is on a flat-rate basis and all costs are provided to the client upfront before technicians commence work.
Those interested in learning more about the importance of air quality or who'd like to book a maintenance visit with Bold City Heating & Air can visit the company's website.
