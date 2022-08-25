Submit Release
Language Network Places Top 30 in Language Service Providers in North America

Language Network logo

Based on 2021 revenues, the rankings are the result of the industry’s most comprehensive, large-scale survey of the language services and translation market

RIVERSIDE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Language Network, a language solutions company specializing in interpretation, translation, and localization services, is proud to announce its recognition as a Top 30 Language Service Provider in North America by CSA Research. The prestigious recognition joins the company’s robust lineup of accolades, including recently being named one of Inc. Magazine’s 5,000 Fastest Growing Companies in 2022. The company reported a significant growth of 336 percent over the span of three years.

Language Network provides critical language access to public entities in election, education, healthcare, and public forum settings. In the private sector, companies utilize Language Network to communicate and operate across cultural and language barriers, whether domestically or globally.

The company offers language support in over 200 languages including spoken word, written word, and sign language. Its team of experts spans over 4,000 interpreters and translators who are adept at fitting into a client’s organization as language experts.

“We are honored to receive this recognition and are extremely humbled as we have built our family business from the ground up,” said Jordan Evans, CEO of Language Network. “Language Network was founded by my mom, an immigrant from Mexico, who began as a single Spanish interpreter looking to help her community communicate cross-culturally. My sister and I continue the work our family started, and we have expanded our business into a family of language companies including Language Exchange, Academy of Languages, and International Contact.”

As diversity continues to flourish in the United States, and companies continue to expand business globally, it has become more important than ever for organizations to communicate effectively cross-culturally with dependable and accurate language solutions.

For more information, please visit www.languagenetworkusa.com.

About Language Network
Language Network is a language solutions company specializing in interpretation, translation, and localization services for government, healthcare, and international businesses. Language Network provides critical language access and support in over 200 languages. For more information, visit www.languagenetworkusa.com.

