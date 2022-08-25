ThermaMEDx Discusses the Impact of Makeup on Dry Eyes
ThermaMEDx Seeks To Inform Women About the Link Between the Use of Eye Cosmetics and Dry Eye SymptomsATLANTA, GA, USA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ThermaMEDx delivers relief from dry eye symptoms related to MGD (Meibomian Gland Dysfunction). Dry eye disease affects women at twice the rate as men and has been linked to the use of eye cosmetics.
Wearing makeup of any kind, regardless of its quality, has the potential to make contact with the edges of the eyelids or mix into the tear film. When this happens, it disrupts the oil, water and mucus ratio, causing natural tears to evaporate more quickly. Wearing makeup can:
• Clog Meibomian glands
• Increase risk of dry eye symptoms
• Make it challenging to maintain good eyelid hygiene
Fortunately, you don’t need to stop wearing makeup if you experience dry eye symptoms related to MGD. There are treatment options available, like EverTears®.
"EverTears® is an easy way to incorporate daily eyelid hygiene into your schedule to remove makeup and prevent any blocked Meibomian glands that would result in dry eye symptoms" says Ben Nobles, the co-founder of ThermaMEDx and former senior executive with optical industry giant Alcon. "Our 2-in-1 instant heating compress and pre-moistened cleaning pad featuring coconut oil extracts and hyaluronic acid (HA) makes it easy to remove makeup while also delivering therapy designed to relieve dry eye symptoms and MGD at home or on-the-go."
EverTears® empowers those who don’t want to give up eye cosmetics due to dry eye symptoms, so they can look and feel their best. Simply incorporating the use of EverTears® products into a daily eyelid hygiene routine helps to unclog the tiny Meibomian glands in our eyelids that produce oils which protect our natural tear fluids from evaporating too quickly. EverTears® pre-moistens each cloth pad with a scientifically formulated solution that includes natural coconut oil extracts and hyaluronic acid (HA) to remove makeup more effectively while soothing and providing deep moisturization for the eyes.
In addition to using EverTears® to better remove makeup while helping to keep their glands unclogged, women or men can also focus on how they apply eye cosmetics. Application to the top of the eyelid, outside the eyelashes, is less risky than contact at the base of the top or bottom eyelids where the oil glands reside. Applying makeup to this part of the eyelid encumbers the Meibomian glands and also introduces bacteria to this sensitive area. Avoid sharing makeup tools and replace or clean makeup products periodically to ensure they remain hygienic.
Individuals wearing makeup who frequently experience symptoms of dry eyes or see a stye appearing on the base of the eyelid should consider implementing EverTears® into their daily routines to help relieve pain or irritation related to dry eye symptoms or help prevent them from arising. Although makeup doesn’t always cause MGD to occur, its improper removal can result in clogging these glands. EverTears® warm compress cleaning pads support a soothing, complete removal of makeup at the end of the day, and a fresh start each morning. Customers can improve their eyelid hygiene with the application of the EverTears® heat compress for better relief from dry eyes resulting from MGD.
