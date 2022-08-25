US imported $1.4 billion from Brazil in machinery and equipment in the first half of 2022
An 18% increase compared to the same period in 2021WORTHINGTON, OH, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the last years, Brazil has been working to overcome its challenges with bureaucracy and logistics. Holder of the ninth world economy with a GDP of $1.87 trillion, the Brazilian machinery and equipment sector exported a total of $5.6 billion in the first half of this year, a volume 29% higher than the same period in 2021. Of this total, in 2022 the United States imported $1.4 billion, an increase of 18% compared to the first half of 2021. Among the main imported segments are Road Machines (40.1%); Engines and Generator Sets (15.4%) and Naval, Offshore and Onshore Equipment (8.3%).
In order to stimulate exports and bring the foreign market closer to national suppliers, quasi-governmental entities, class associations and the Brazilian government have been creating successful initiatives. Programs such as BMS – Brazil Machinery Solutions, a partnership between ApexBrasil - Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency and ABIMAQ - Brazilian Machinery Builders Association, have promoted Brazilian companies by organizing business missions and sponsoring their participation in major international events.
In the first half of 2021 alone, there were 13 events in sectors such as agriculture, poultry, metal-mechanics, textiles, food, plastics and mining.
Patrícia Gomes, Foreign Market Director of the Brazilian Association of Machinery and Equipment Industry (ABIMAQ) explains: “Actions such as those supported by Brazil Machinery Solutions are very strategic as they demonstrate the importance of foreign trade as a determining part of Brazilian foreign policy. BMS has invested in fairs, in the development of market studies and in business roundtables, taking advantage of the demand for international participation and facilitated international mobility. The incentive to exports - including small and medium-sized companies in the sector that are the main responsible for generating employment in the country - brings important results to the economy”.
About the Brazil Machinery Solutions Program - Fruit of the partnership between the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) and the Brazilian Machinery Builders Association (ABIMAQ), the Brazil Machinery Solutions Program (BMS) aims to promote exports from machinery and equipment companies, as well as to strengthen Brazil's image as a manufacturer of mechanical capital goods with technology and competitiveness. The BMS Program currently has around 400 members, among industries from various sectors, such as agriculture, textiles, mining, plastics, packaging, among others. In 2018, companies associated with the BMS Program registered exports to 159 countries. To join the Program and for more information, visit www.brazilmachinery.com
About ABIMAQ - The Brazilian Machinery Builders Association (ABIMAQ) was founded in 1937, with the objective of acting in favor of strengthening the national industry, mobilizing the sector, carrying out actions with political and economic instances, stimulating trade and international cooperation contributing to improve its performance in terms of technology, human resources skills and modernization. More information: www.abimaq.org.br.
About ApexBrasil - The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad and attract foreign investment to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy. The Agency carries out diversified trade promotion actions, such as prospective and trade missions, business roundtables, support for Brazilian companies to participate in major international fairs, and visits by foreign buyers and opinion makers to learn about the Brazilian production structure. More information: www.apexbrasil.com.br.
