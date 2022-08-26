Technology firms partner to revolutionize food safety
Viagio Technologies a custom software development firm helps Alden enable food safety testing to be simple, fast & affordable for food processing companies.
We were able to go from concept to MVP quickly because we had the right team supporting our business, asking the right questions to help us think more strategically about the problems we were solving.”KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local software development firm, Viagio Technologies, formerly Artisan Technology Group, has partnered with Alden, a technology company focused on accelerating access to advanced diagnostic testing and information.
— Darrin Clawson, Chief Technology Officer, Alden
As early-stage innovators, Alden needed to move quickly in building the next phase of its technology roadmap. Alden needed a custom diagnostic software platform to integrate with and control its patented biotechnology device to make food pathogen testing simple, fast, and affordable for food processors.
Instead of attempting to build its own team of software engineers, a difficult task in this job market, Alden chose to find a partner that could help with the design and build of their solution. Viagio represented a Midwest partner with highly skilled US-based engineers, product managers and UX designers that could collaborate with the Alden team and work through the technical challenges to deliver an elegant and user-friendly software solution. For Alden, this was critical to their success.
“Having a partner that can challenge your assumptions while also recognizing your unique capabilities and seeing your vision is extremely important. It creates the ideal combination to build something great.” Darrin Clawson, Chief Technology Officer of Alden states. “We were able to go from concept to MVP quickly because we had the right team supporting our business, asking the right questions to help us think more strategically about the problems we were looking to solve.”
Alden is now ready to disrupt the food safety industry with a unique software-as-a-service platform that combines science, hardware, and software to provide faster and more accurate diagnostic information. While most diagnostic testing services send samples to a lab with a typical 3-7-day turnaround time, Alden’s new technology guarantees results in 24 hours and is aggressively developing technologies to continue to shorten turnaround time. That will make an enormous difference for suppliers to have confidence that food has been tested for food-borne illnesses like Ecoli before it hits the supply chain.
Steve Timperley, Chief Revenue Officer, Viagio Technologies says “Speed to market is really important for our clients. To build their own team from the ground up can take months. With Viagio, our clients get a SWAT team that can leverage proven engineering processes and experiences to make meaningful progress in the first week.”
Viagio looks for opportunities to unleash the power of technology to enrich people’s lives. Alden’s solution is a great example of how technology can improve food quality and safety to prevent deadly foodborne illness from entering the agricultural supply chain. Timperley goes on to say, “We take pride in helping our clients build the right solution, fast. Alden’s vision was so compelling, we were thrilled to play a part in helping them design and build the software to support that vision. We cannot wait to watch Alden’s success as they make an enormous impact on their industry.”
About Alden
Alden’s mission is to accelerate access to advanced diagnostic information, through a platform that makes testing simple, fast, and affordable. Alden combines science, hardware, and software to create a platform that enables users to get the information they need when they need it. www.alden.tech
About Viagio Technologies
Viagio Technologies, formerly Artisan Technology Group, is a software development firm that builds products across a wide range of sectors. They specialize in digital product strategy, automation, cloud architecture, and software development for clients who need technology solutions to solve real-world problems. For more information about Viagio Technologies, please visit www.viagiotech.com.
