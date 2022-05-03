Submit Release
Artisan Technology Group Unveils New Name - Viagio Technologies

Artisan Technology Group, Kansas City-based leader in custom software development has officially rebranded as Viagio Technologies.

The evolution of Artisan to Viagio marks an exciting new milestone in preparation for our future growth.”
— Mike Zimmerman
KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artisan Technology Group announces today that it has officially rebranded as Viagio Technologies, a leader in custom software development.

“The evolution of Artisan to Viagio marks an exciting new milestone in preparation for our future growth. Over the years, we’ve successfully delivered more strategic and complex products to larger and more innovative clients and our business is poised for incredible growth over the next several years,” says CEO Mike Zimmerman. Derived from the Italian word meaning “voyage”, Viagio represents a new name in the Kansas City community with a history of exceptional service to several of the largest companies in the region. “Viagio will continue to be a trusted partner with our clients throughout their technology voyage.”

Originally founded in 2011 as a product and services company, the company vision has remained the same – build the right solution, fast. After selling off it’s product in 2016, BeyondTheScores to SportsEngine, Artisan was positioned to grow at an exponential rate with a merger with BalancePoint in 2017 and acquisition of Engage Mobile in 2018. The company has grown to 60+ associates and builds solutions for clients in many industries including insuretech, engineering, financial services, sports & entertainment and more.

With recognitions as a 2021 Top 10 Business in KC and one of the Fastest Growing Private Companies according to Inc 5000, Viagio is positioned to drive impact and scalability for it’s clients.

“Aligning under the Viagio brand positions us to continue to innovate and unleash the potential of technology to enrich people’s lives,” adds Zimmerman. “We’ve built a reputation in the digital tech market as your go-to partner for custom software development and we will continue that legacy under this unified brand as we continue to align with our partners on their technology voyage.”

About Viagio Technology Group
Viagio Technologies, formerly Artisan Technology Group, is a software development firm that builds solutions across a wide range of sectors. They specialize in digital product strategy, automation, cloud architecture, and software development for clients who need technology solutions to solve real-world problems. For more information about Viagio Technologies please visit www.viagiotech.com.

Ashley Topping
Viagio Technologies
+1 785-556-1554
email us here

