Weekend Work on SB I-83 John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge is Postponed

08/25/2022

​Harrisburg, PA – Expansion dam repairs scheduled for this weekend on the southbound Interstate 83 John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River between Dauphin and Cumberland counties has been postponed.

PennDOT bridge contractor JD Eckman, Inc., is directing crews to perform emergency repairs on the Route 74 (Queen Street) bridge spanning I-83 in York County.







The second of three scheduled weekends of repairs on the bridge, this work will now be performed September 16 to September 19, with the third weekend of repairs to be determined. An update will be provided when that date has been set.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.





Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results . Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018



