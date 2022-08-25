8/25/2022 UPDATE: Reagan Street to Open in the City of Sunbury, Northumberland County

​8/25/2022 UPDATE: Route 4010 (Reagan Street) in the City of Sunbury, Northumberland County, will be open to traffic today, August 25 at 7:00 PM.



Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 4010 (Reagan Street) will close starting next week in the City of Sunbury, Northumberland County, for a reconstruction project.



On Monday, July 26, Reagan Street will be closed between Front Street and Second Street, while the contractor, G & R Charles Excavating, begins a full depth reconstruction project.

A detour using local roads will be in place throughout the project.



On Saturday, July 31 through Wednesday, August 11, the intersection of Front Street and Reagan Street will be closed for construction work. A detour using Chestnut Street, Fourth Street and Shikellamy Avenue will be in place.



G & R Charles Excavating is the contractor for the City of Sunbury's reconstruction project of Reagan Street. Work on this project is expected to be completed by mid-November, weather permitting.



Motorists should expect major delays in travel and are urged to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.



Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.



Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.



Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.



MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

###



