Equator Introduces High-End, Vintage Side-By-Side Freezer/Refrigerator Combo

Retro Refrigerator-Freezer Set

Created with retro appeal, the stylish FF 830 and RR 1100 models are set to take the interior design world by storm.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boasting one of the industry’s most unique exterior designs to date, Equator Advanced Appliances has officially launched their Retro Side-By-Side Refrigerator-Freezer set (FF 830 and RR 1100 models). Intended to be placed together to achieve the full effect, this combo offers vintage appeal paired with the latest, top-tier features.

“Styled after refrigerators from the 1940s and 1950s, our goal in creating the FF 830 and RR 1100 models was to marry nostalgia with the latest industry features,” said ​​Nick Mathews, of Equator Advanced Appliances. “Many of our customers have been looking for a refrigerator/freezer combo that stands out from the rest, and that matches their one-of-a-kind style and personality.”

Available in three stunning color options (red, black, and cream), the Retro Side-By-Side Refrigerator-Freezer set functions as two independently operating appliances. When pushed together, the FF 830 and RR 1100 appear as a singular unit.

The FF 830 is equipped with six drawers and one flap, while the RR 1100 has five shelves and one drawer. Reaching the optimum level of icy cold, the FF 830 freezer has a capacity of 8.3 cubic feet, and has an adjustable temperature range of 3.2° F - 11.2° F. It is frost free, Energy Star rated, and has a replaceable door gasket. Like the refrigerator side, it runs on powerful compressor cooling and has adjustable feet.

The RR 1100 side of the bundle has several of its own unique features. Boasting a capacity of 11.12 cubic feet, there is ample space for storing your favorite foods and beverages. Temperature controls range between 35.6° F - 46.4° F, and it has a crisper for extra storage. There is an interior light to illuminate the contents of the refrigerator, and adjustable shelves for perfect placement. The entire combo measures in at 71.93 x 48 x 27.83 (HxWxD).

Other noteworthy features include a rust proof handle, electronic temperature control, multi air flow cooling, and a one year parts and labor warranty.

Individuals can purchase the Retro Side-By-Side Refrigerator-Freezer combo for $2925 on Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe's, Wayair among others and also on Equator Advanced Appliances website.

About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.

Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.