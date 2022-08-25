Michelman to Feature Primers, OPVs, and Strengtheners for HP Indigo and Inkjet Printing Platforms at Labelexpo Americas

Michelman at Labelexpo 2022

Learn about a selection of water-based in-line and off-line primers, OPVs, and strengtheners for HP Indigo, and primer and OPV solutions for inkjet platforms.

Michelman also develops solutions for high-speed inkjet, where offerings are focused primarily around folding carton, corrugated packaging, and commercial printing applications.” — Marce Epstein

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelman will spotlight a selection of water-based in-line and off-line primers, overprint varnishes, and strengtheners for HP Indigo at Labelexpo Americas 2022. Michelman will also highlight their primer and overprint varnish portfolio for inkjet-based printing platforms. All featured products are developed with sustainability and circular economy initiatives in mind.

Michelman's solutions for HP Indigo LEP printing are developed in close collaboration with HP Indigo and are specifically designed for that platform. A full portfolio of DigiPrime® primers optimizes print quality for labels and flexible packaging on a wide range of substrates for both in-line and off-line use, and DigiGuard® water-based OPVs offer increased durability and protection, including for food contact applications. New to the lineup is DigiGuard® Plus, a suite of strengtheners that adds increased water, thermal, chemical, and mechanical resistance to UV OPVs.

Michelman also develops solutions for high-speed inkjet, where offerings are focused primarily around folding carton, corrugated packaging, and commercial printing applications. This includes JetPrime® water-based primers for both paper and film substrates, and DigiGuard® IJ overprint coatings, which offer increased durability and faster drying times in a range of tailored surface finishes.

In addition to its line of primers, OPVs, and strengtheners for printing applications, Michelman offers a line of barrier and functional coatings for flexible packaging applications. The company’s next-generation primers, barrier coatings, topcoats, and heat seal coatings can meet performance and regulatory requirements otherwise provided by less desirable materials. They help reduce weight and complexity, and expand the possibilities for recyclable and compostable packaging.

Michelman solutions are suitable for a wide range of printing and packaging applications. The company’s associates are known for their technical expertise and ability to provide superior application support for its global base of customers.

Michelman will exhibit in booth #3136 at Labelexpo Americas 2022, held September 13-15, 2022, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL.

About Michelman

Michelman is a global developer and manufacturer of environmentally friendly advanced materials for industry, offering solutions for the coatings, printing & packaging, and fibers & composites markets. The company’s surface additives and polymeric binders are used by leading manufacturers around the world to enhance performance attributes and add value in applications including wood and floor care products, metal and industrial coatings, paints, varnishes, inks, fibers, and composites. Michelman is well known as an innovator in the development of barrier and functional coatings, and digital printing press primers that are used in the production of consumer and industrial packaging and paper products, labels, and commercially printed materials. Michelman serves its customers with production facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, product development and technical service centers in several major global markets, and a worldwide team of highly trained business development personnel.