Governor tests positive for COVID-19

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning. Per state and CDC guidance and protocol, Gov. Lujan Grisham is currently isolating at the governor’s residence and will continue her official schedule remotely.

The governor issued the following statement:

“I am very grateful to be experiencing only mild symptoms after being fully vaccinated and twice boosted against COVID-19. Per medical guidance, I have also started a course of the antiviral Paxlovid. I am thankful for the support of my family and staff and will continue my work on behalf of New Mexicans while working remotely.

“I encourage all New Mexicans who have yet to be vaccinated or boosted against COVID-19 to do so – you can schedule shots at cv.nmhealth.org.”

This is the first time Gov. Lujan Grisham has tested positive for COVID-19. The governor last tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday, August 24. Following standard protocol, all those defined as close contacts have been notified.