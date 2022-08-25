Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,427 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,287 in the last 365 days.

Governor tests positive for COVID-19

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning. Per state and CDC guidance and protocol, Gov. Lujan Grisham is currently isolating at the governor’s residence and will continue her official schedule remotely.

The governor issued the following statement:

“I am very grateful to be experiencing only mild symptoms after being fully vaccinated and twice boosted against COVID-19. Per medical guidance, I have also started a course of the antiviral Paxlovid. I am thankful for the support of my family and staff and will continue my work on behalf of New Mexicans while working remotely.

“I encourage all New Mexicans who have yet to be vaccinated or boosted against COVID-19 to do so – you can schedule shots at cv.nmhealth.org.”

This is the first time Gov. Lujan Grisham has tested positive for COVID-19. The governor last tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday, August 24. Following standard protocol, all those defined as close contacts have been notified.

You just read:

Governor tests positive for COVID-19

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.