ATN Constructions Concludes its Back-to-School Supply Drive to Help Needy Children

The ATN Back to School Supply drive was a success.

KAPOLEI, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Call it philanthropy, giving back, helping or just doing the right thing. It’s important!

Businesses are a part of the communities where they operate. They are sponsors and supporters of local organizations and contributors to local causes. Businesses serve a higher purpose than just maximizing profits. One vital way is by giving back. All the support, big and small, move the needle in a positive direction.

The iconic Winston Churchill once said: “We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.” Not only personally, but professionally.

All summer, All Things New Construction worked hard, the ATN staff volunteered and ATN appealed to the community to help and do the right thing, for needy keiki.

“It was lots of hard work, terrific response and generosity from the community,” said Richie Breaux, president and spokesperson for ATN Construction, a company listed on the Inc. 5,000 list of the sharpest, smartest, fastest-growing companies in America.

“It has now concluded but, it was simple and very, very important. The ATN Back-to-School Supply Drive, loading up full backpacks to help our keiki and their education. And thanks to a lot of community generosity, the Back-to School Supply Drive was a success. The backpacks have been loaded up and given out, the kids are in school and happy.”

Breaux explained that the ATN Construction core values are uncompromised quality of work and a positive can-do atmosphere, but the focus continues to be on people and the community. “Since the creation of ATN Construction, we've treated every client like they were part of our Ohana,” he said with enthusiasm.

“Our goal was to be a construction firm committed to beautifying and transforming homes and offices within every diverse neighborhood and business, with the most important aspect of what we do being families---and kids. Especially kids in need. And now that it’s a big success and over for another year, it’s why the ATN Back to School Supply Drive was so exciting and important.”

For more information, please visit atnhawaii.com/about and https://www.atnhawaii.com/services

About ATN Construction LLC

Since the creation of ATN Construction LLC, we've treated every client like they were part of our Ohana. We guarantee that you will be pleased with the final outcome of your project and have absolutely no problems with our work process and the positive "can do" atmosphere we bring to your home or business.

Contact Details:

2045 Lauwiliwili Street

Unit 201

Kapolei, HI 96707

United States