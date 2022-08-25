ProMed Staffing Resources Launches "Back to School for All" Giveaway
ProMed Staffing Resources wants to make sure that all employees have the support they need to send their children back to school with dignity and confidence.
This campaign is about more than just providing financial assistance - it's about helping our employees build a bright future for their families.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As families and students across the country gear up for another school year, ProMed Staffing Resources, a leading provider of healthcare staffing and recruiting solutions, is excited to launch its "Back to School for All" giveaway. This campaign is designed to support field staff in offsetting the cost of school by providing stationery and school supplies as well as monetary gift cards to hundreds of students. The online drawing results will be announced on Monday, August 29.
— Mendy Hirsch, CEO of ProMed Staffing Resources
Recent studies have shown that the cost of school can place a significant financial burden on families, especially those in lower-income brackets. In addition to the economic challenges faced by families, the studies highlighted the emotional burdens students suffer from because of bullying and peer pressure.
"We want to make sure that all of our employees have the support they need to send their children back to school with dignity and confidence," said Mendy Hirsch, CEO of ProMed Staffing Resources. "This campaign is about more than just providing financial assistance - it's about helping our employees build a bright future for their families."
"Back to School for All" is one of many initiatives ProMed Staffing Resources has launched to give back to its employees and the community. ProMed Staffing Resources is committed to its core values of integrity, excellence, and compassion, and this campaign reflects that commitment. The company has pledged a generous dollars amount in stationery and school supplies to support students attending school this fall.
"While ProMed support schools across New York State with their nursing staffing needs, we want to seize this moment as an opportunity to help supporting our employees and their families as they embark on another school year," said Zalman Goldman, President of ProMed Staffing Resources. "This campaign is just one way we are living our values and giving back to those who give so much to us."
"Education is important to our company and we believe that the road to success starts with a good education," added Maria Bingeman, Vice President of ProMed Staffing Resources. "We are proud to support our employees as they strive to provide the best possible future for their families, and this is one small way we can show our appreciation for all they do."
ProMed Staffing Resources 2022 "Back to School for All" campaign aims at easing the transition back to school for our field staff's children and build up the excitement and readiness for students’ return to their educational pursuits.
For more information about ProMed Staffing Resources, please visit www.promedsr.com.
