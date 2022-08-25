Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,426 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,900 in the last 365 days.

Arrests Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: Unit Block of Quincy Place, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announce arrests have been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, in the unit block of Quincy Place, Northeast.

At approximately 7:20 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located two adult male victims, suffering from gunshot wounds. An additional male victim walked into an area hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. All victims were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Responding Fifth District Officers located the suspects’ vehicle and apprehended three suspects. Five firearms were recovered.

On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 29-year-old Kharee Jackson, of Northwest, DC, 36-year-old Pernell Jackson, of Northeast, DC, and 35-year-old Charles Turner, of Oxon Hill, MD, were arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

You just read:

Arrests Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: Unit Block of Quincy Place, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.