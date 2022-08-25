Arrests Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: Unit Block of Quincy Place, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announce arrests have been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, in the unit block of Quincy Place, Northeast.

At approximately 7:20 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located two adult male victims, suffering from gunshot wounds. An additional male victim walked into an area hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. All victims were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Responding Fifth District Officers located the suspects’ vehicle and apprehended three suspects. Five firearms were recovered.

On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 29-year-old Kharee Jackson, of Northwest, DC, 36-year-old Pernell Jackson, of Northeast, DC, and 35-year-old Charles Turner, of Oxon Hill, MD, were arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).