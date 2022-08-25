UPLive Teams Up with Americas Newest Boyband

Uplive to sponsor Americas newest boyband “No Lonely Hearts”.

Boy bands are back! No Lonely Hearts is poised to be the next mega hit group in the industry, they’ve just got the right stuff!”
— Willie Baker, multi-platinum, Grammy Winning producer

ORLANDO, FL, USA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After an intense talent search on Uplive, The new boyband will take the stage on September 3nd 2022 at Playlist Live in Orlando Florida. Uplive has helped create one of the biggest American boybands since The Backstreet Boys and Nsync. Steve Ruff, President of KDS Platinum Records “It’s been 29 years since the Backstreet boys and N’sync was launched, it’s time for a new generation to take stage.” Uplive will also host World’s largest Pajama Jamz Concert by “No Lonely Hearts”

Uplive is one of the fastest growing global live-streaming apps that is giving its users the opportunity to start and develop a career straight from their smartphone, while using cutting-edge broadcasting technology. Uplive was used as part of the casting process of the boyband “No Lonely Hearts”

No Lonely Hearts (NLH) is America’s hottest new boy band, comprised of five young men that were hand selected during an intense, nationwide audition process. Ranging from the ages 17-20, Oliver, Brian, Dylan, Aidan, and Alex spent the last year working with the very same team who helped create N’Sync and Backstreet Boys. The group’s choreographers, producers, coaches, trainers, and entire development team in Central Florida helped the group perfect their vocal and performance skills.

“Boy bands are back!” stated Willie Baker, a multi-platinum, Grammy Award winning music producer. “Drawing upon my experience with Backstreet Boys, N’Sync, Boyz II Men, and Jonas Brothers, No Lonely Hearts is poised to be the next mega hit group in the industry, they’ve just got the right stuff!” added Baker with a wink.

NLH released their latest song “Cruel Summer” and immediately gained airplay on SiriusXM’s HITBOUND Channel. They can also be seen on LATV Music show https://www.up.live/nlh_1

https://www.tiktok.com/@nolonelyhearts

“Cruel Summer” was written by BSAMZ, the producer who has helped craft hits for Lady Gaga and other nationally acclaimed recording artists. The group is planning a 49-city tour in fall 2022. The official dates and details for the tour will be announced soon!

Jim Reyes
NLH
Jim@PopstarNation.com

You just read:

UPLive Teams Up with Americas Newest Boyband

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Music Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Jim Reyes
NLH Jim@PopstarNation.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

More From This Author
UPLive Teams Up with Americas Newest Boyband
Innovative Artist Still.Teddy To Release Highly Anticipated New Single titled "Scene One"
Bootleg Contraband Releases Debut Album ‘I/O’
View All Stories From This Author