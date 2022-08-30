7 Mindsets Announces Acquisition of Better Together Adult SEL Program

Expanded social emotional learning program offers benefits for educators and staff.

ROSWELL, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 7 Mindsets, a leading provider of PreK-12 social emotional learning (SEL) solutions, today announced the acquisition of the Better Together adult SEL program. The acquisition will expand and enhance the company’s social emotional program offerings for educators and staff at the school and district level.

Better Together offers resources and tools that give schools a step-by-step process for building trust, improving collaboration, and growing the social and emotional skills of their educators and staff. Jo Salazar, a licensed clinical social worker and organizational development professional, created Better Together based on her experience working with large school districts on improving culture and climate using adult social emotional development.

“We usually think of social and emotional learning as something that is taught to children in school but continued social and emotional growth is essential for adults too,” said Salazar. “7 Mindsets understands the importance of adult SEL and how it can transform the ways we teach. And they are committed to finding practical ways to help schools do adult SEL effectively and efficiently.”

As part of the purchase, 7 Mindsets acquires the Better Together content created by Salazar, including books, journal, and a conversation starter kit. The company will build a Better Together digital platform, with courses and resources, that can be used as a companion to the program books and resources and as a standalone adult SEL platform. The program materials and digital platform will enhance and expand the company’s adult SEL content to include 7 Mindsets Empowering Educators™, Ridiculously Amazing Schools, and Better Together.

“The addition of Better Together to the 7 Mindsets product offerings is a significant step forward in our work with adults, and I am excited for the possibilities offered by our comprehensive suite of adult SEL programs,” said Scott Shickler, Co-Founder and CEO of 7 Mindsets. “Used alone or in conjunction with our other adult SEL materials, Better Together gives schools and districts a process for growing the social and emotional skills of educators and staff, making them a great fit for 7 Mindsets.”

Salazar will provide consultation for a limited transition period as 7 Mindsets develops the Better Together digital platform, which has an expected launch in fall 2022.

About 7 Mindsets

Founded in 2009, 7 Mindsets is the only highly researched education company offering mindsets-based solutions proven to drive happier, healthier, and more successful outcomes for educators and students. These comprehensive PreK-12 programs include a digital curriculum in English and Spanish, professional learning, adult SEL, progress monitoring, and assessments to ensure educators can easily and effectively deliver 7 Mindsets in their classrooms. Proven to improve student engagement, behavior, and academic success, 7 Mindsets has supported millions of students and hundreds of thousands of educators in urban, suburban, and rural districts in all 50 states.