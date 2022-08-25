“Macao Urban Transformation and Development Dialogue” to Promotes Economic Diversification

MACAU, August 25 - The “Macao Urban Transformation and Development Dialogue”, jointly organised by the Macao SAR Government and the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the Macao SAR, will be held on 30 August 2022 both online and offline. The aim of the event is to facilitate Macao’s integration into the overall development of the country, to fully leverage its advantage as a platform where the two parts of China’s “dual circulation” development pattern meet, to further expand its external relations, and to improve the appropriate diversification of Macao’s economy.

Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China in the Macao SAR Liu Xianfa, Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Macao SAR Lei Wai Nong, Deputy Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR Zhang Rongshun, and Deputy Director-General of the Department of International Economic Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China Huang Yiyang, will deliver keynote speeches.

Titled “Macao Urban Transformation and Development Dialogue: Implementing Global Development Initiatives and Promoting Economic Diversification and Transformation”, the event aims to enhance the sharing of experience in urban governance. Macao can draw wisdom from the successful cases of industrial transformation in other cities around the world and initiate co-operation in various fields, so as to develop new ideas for its appropriate economic diversification, nurture the sustainable development of social construction, strengthen its positioning as “One Centre, One Platform and One Base”, and enhance its international influence.

The dialogue will feature speakers from abroad such as Dubai, Luxembourg, Seoul and Tokyo, as well as representatives from Mainland China and Macao. They will share their experiences and insights on various topics, including global development initiatives, opportunities for co-operation in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the development of urban economies, big health industry, modern finance, advanced manufacturing, and the transformation and upgrading of SMEs.

In line with the pandemic prevention requirements, the event will have controlled offline seating and will be held online simultaneously.