Jonckers attending DevLearn Conference & Expo 2022
Jonckers Translation & Engineering will be attending the DevLearn Conference & Expo in Las Vegas from October 26th to 28th 2022, exhibiting in booth 1300.
When we look at the types of content businesses need to localize, learning & development is really high on that list, so I’m excited to share Jonckers’ solutions for publishing their content globally.”BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jonckers, a global leader in language platform technology and multilingual solutions, will be attending the DevLearn Conference & Expo in Las Vegas from October 26th to 28th 2022, exhibiting in booth 1300.
— Jason Beach, VP of Sales US
Jason Beach, VP of Sales US, said: “I’m very excited to be attending DevLearn this year, and to be holding an exhibit booth too. When we look at the types of content businesses need to localize, learning and development is really high on that list, so I’m excited to share with the other attendees Jonckers’ solutions for publishing their content globally.”
Learning and development professionals are continually struggling to do more with less, while facing extremely tight deadlines for teaching and publishing their resources, as well as the pressure to deliver high-quality content that will resonate with the learner. Jonckers’ continuous localization approach returns translations five times faster than the norm, by moving away from the traditional step-by-step localization process and instead having multiple streams of content undergo translation, review and quality assurance simultaneously. This expedited delivery of translated content relieves some of the pressure on learning and development professionals, allowing them to meet their deadlines with quality-assured content without breaking the bank.
Learning & Development Localization
DevLearn is an annual conference focused on learning and development departments and organizations. Each year professionals in the learning and development space gather to explore and discuss industry trends, new technologies, and best practices. The event this year includes keynote speeches from world-renowned scientists and authors such as Michia Kaku, Kevin Bethune, and Cori Lathan.
Jonckers helps organizations localize their learning and development content through innovative language solutions. In 2016, Jonckers launched WordsOnline, a cloud-based translation platform which combines neural machine translation with post-editing by human linguists to offer speed, quality, and cost-savings for companies going global. WordsOnline offers an end-to-end solution to companies with multilingual needs, providing a platform for users to upload their translations, track the progress, and receive the completed files all in one place.
Nicola Meinders
Jonckers Translation & Engineering S.A.
+31 6 53321410
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn