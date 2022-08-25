Jonckers attending Ecommerce Expo in London, September 2022
Jonckers will be exhibiting in booth L16 at the Ecommerce Expo in London, UK from 28th – 29th September 2022.
We’re excited to attend some of the amazing talks that are on offer, and to share Jonckers’ experience of translating large-scale eCommerce content with the other attendees.”BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jonckers, a global leader in language platform technology and multilingual solutions, will be attending the Ecommerce Expo in London, UK from 28th – 29th September 2022. The team will be exhibiting in booth L16.
Ecommerce Expo is an annual conference on the eCommerce and e-retail industry, bringing together professionals to discuss the evolving eCommerce landscape, the challenges and opportunities this changing sector presents, and emerging technologies that can help eCommerce companies and departments capitalize on this market. Speaking at the event this year will be professionals from leading global eCommerce organizations such as Shopify, Stripe, Trustpilot, and Mastercard.
A spokesperson from Jonckers said: “We’re really looking forward to exhibiting at Ecommerce Expo in September. Ecommerce is one of the most exciting and fast-moving industries of our time, so events like this are perfect for gathering the greatest minds in the business and hearing their expertise on this diverse digital landscape. We’re excited to attend some of the amazing talks that are on offer, and to share Jonckers’ experience of translating large-scale eCommerce content with the other attendees.”
Jonckers has over two decades worth of experience translating and localizing eCommerce content. In 2016, Jonckers launched WordsOnline, a cloud-based translation platform which combines neural machine translation with post-editing by human linguists to offer speed, quality, and cost-savings for retail companies going global. One of the earliest adopters of this platform was the eCommerce giant, Amazon. WordsOnline offers an end-to-end solution for eCommerce professionals, providing a platform for users to upload their translations, track the progress, and receive the completed files all in one place.
