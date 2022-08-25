PA 28 and U.S. 422 West Upcoming Ramp Closures

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing upcoming ramp closures on PA 28 and U.S. 422 in East Franklin Township, Armstrong County August 26 through 29, 2022.

For this weekend closure, the U.S. 422 West to the PA 28 South ramp and the PA 28 Northbound ramp to U.S 422 West will be closed from 7:00 p.m. Friday to 5:00 a.m. Monday.

For traffic traveling west on U.S. 422 to south on State Route 28, go past the exit to PA 28 South, and take the West Hills exit. Turn right at the first intersection onto State Route 3031 (Glade Drive). At the next intersection, turn right onto the State Route 8012 ramp to U.S. 422 East. Take U.S. 422 East to Exit 59: PA 28 South.

For traffic traveling north on State Route 28 to west on U.S. 422, take the U.S. 422 East Exit and follow U.S. 422 East to the U.S. 422 East Indiana exit. Take this Indiana exit and stay to the left on this ramp and turn left onto State Route 422 Business then turn right after crossing the bridge onto the ramp to State Route 422 West.

This closure is to complete milling and paving of the ramp from U.S. 422 Westbound to PA 28 Southbound and for the ramp from PA 28 Northbound to U.S. 422 Westbound which will include milling of existing bituminous wearing courses, paving a leveling course, placing asphalt paving fabric, and wearing courses.

Contractor Eurovia Atlantic Coast LLC of Charlotte, NC will be completing this $15.9 million resurfacing project which is anticipated to be completed in Fall 2022.

The closure will be weather permitting.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

