The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation Announces Grant Applications for the 2022-2023 School Year Now Open
Teacher Resources Webinar set for September 22, 2022 at 5pmET
Live every day with love not hatred and you will accomplish so much more in life.”UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation (MSHEF) announced today that their grant application for the 2021-2022 school year is now available.
— Mark Schonwetter
The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation’s mission is to expand and support Holocaust education for students in schools around the country and to provide funds necessary for educators to implement curriculum into their lesson plans. The objective is to teach students the lessons to be learned from the past and how they relate to today. Funds can be used to purchase educational materials, help subsidize field trips, speaker costs or host assemblies and programs.
Additionally, MSHEF will be hosting a webinar on September 22nd at 5pm ET. This informational webinar will feature co-founders Ann Arnold and Isabella Fiske. Teachers will have the opportunity to learn about programs available to them and how they can afford to bring them into their classrooms. For more information and to register please go to https://www.mshefoundation.org/events-1 .
Mark Schonwetter frequently speaks to students in schools about his journey of survival as a young Jewish boy in Poland during the Holocaust. He survived, along with his mother and sister, by hiding in the forests as well as the homes of righteous Polish families. Over the last few years, Mark and his daughters Ann S. Arnold and Isabella S. Fiske, have been sharing his story with students all over the country. Through this journey, they have discovered one of the biggest obstacles that schools face with Holocaust education is budget restraints. As a result, they established the foundation to raise funds to help aid schools in bringing these important lessons to students today.
The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation has granted over $100,000 in just 3 grants cycles, covering 19 states and reaching over 48,000 students. To apply for a grant visit https://www.mshefoundation.org/grants.
