Governor Ron DeSantis Announces SunPass Savings

New Program Will Provide Toll Discounts for Commuters

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the launch of “SunPass Savings,” a new toll discount program for customers who use Florida’s Turnpike System and toll facilities owned by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). This rewards program will begin September 1, 2022, and will run for 6 months and is estimated to provide $38 million in relief to SunPass commuters. Additionally, Governor DeSantis called on the Legislature to take necessary action during next year’s legislative session so more Florida families can benefit from toll relief.

“This program will help frequent SunPass customers keep more money in their pockets during a time of growing inflation,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Florida families who depend on these FDOT facilities for a timely commute to work will benefit from these savings. We will, of course, seek to enact greater savings for commuters in the next legislative session.”

“As a Miami resident, I know how difficult it can be to battle the traffic and the difference it can make in the daily commute to take a toll road,” said Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez. “This SunPass savings program is going to make the average cost of the daily commute more affordable without having to sacrifice time and efficiency. I want to thank Governor DeSantis and the Florida Department of Transportation for working together to make a real difference for Floridians in the face of rising Bidenflation.”

The toll relief program will give customers with at least 40 paid transactions a month a 20% credit to their SunPass account. Customers with 80 or more paid transactions will receive a 25% credit each month. On average, customers using FDOT Turnpike facilities for their daily commute spend $50 per month on tolls. This program could save the average commuter $60 over the next six months, and commuters with more transactions will increase their savings. A map of included toll facilities and more information on the program can be found here.

“The SunPass Savings program is a way for us to give back to our loyal customers and thank them for their continued support,” said FDOT Secretary Jared W. Perdue, P.E. “FDOT and Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise are proud to offer this additional cost-saving benefit.”

The program applies to two-axle vehicles and is available to customers who use SunPass or other Florida transponders with accounts in good standing. The SunPass Prepaid Toll Program offers the lowest toll rate in Florida compared to the TOLL-BY-PLATE rate. The SunPass PRO® is interoperable with E-ZPass and is accepted in 18 states, with more to come.

SunPass is the prepaid electronic toll collection program operated by Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise, the toll agency for the state. To learn more about SunPass please visit SunPass.com or call 1-888-TOLL-FLA (1-888-865-5352).

