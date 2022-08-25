Submit Release
Forensic Reconstruction of Mahoning County John Doe Released to Public

(YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio) — The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office and the Youngstown Police Department have released a forensic facial reconstruction of an unidentified man whose remains were found 35 years ago.

“This face represents a brother, son or father who needs to reclaim his identity and be given the dignity that he deserves,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. “BCI assists law enforcement and helps families reunited with their loved ones because everybody is somebody to someone.”

On Sept. 10, 1987, unidentified human remains were found near Mount Hope Cemetery in Youngstown. It is believed the remains were at the location near Liberty Road for 3 to 5 years before their discovery.

Anthropological work suggests the John Doe is a Black male between 30 and 44 years old. Additional details such as height, weight, hair color and eye color are unknown.

A forensic artist with BCI created a clay facial reconstruction of the man at the request of the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office.

BCI’s Criminal Intelligence Unit released a public bulletin about the case today.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office at 330-740-2175.

In addition to facial reconstruction models, BCI’s forensic artist is available to assist local law enforcement with the creation of post-mortem images and age-progression photographs to help locate missing persons.

BCI also offers the Project LINK (Linking Individuals Not Known) program, a free service to police, coroners and families of missing individuals. Established through the Attorney General’s Office in 1999, Project LINK is able to match DNA from family members to DNA from unidentified remains to provide answers in missing-persons cases. (DNA submitted by family members is used only for missing persons programs nationwide.) 

Law enforcement officers or family members of missing persons interested in learning more about the services provided by BCI’s Missing Persons Unit should call 855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6446).

Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417

