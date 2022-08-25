iQuartic and WellStack Announce Strategic Partnership in Healthcare Data Solutions
iQuartic brings cutting-edge risk adjustment capabilities to WellStack’s fully-managed healthcare data and analytics platform
This partnership will help us bring better and faster data-driven solutions so health plans and providers can make the right decisions and define effective programs to deliver better quality care”ELKRIDGE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iQuartic Inc, a company defining a new paradigm in risk adjustment, and WellStackTM, a leading provider of healthcare data and analytics solutions, today announced a multi-year strategic partnership to bring ground-breaking technology solutions for health plans and providers to drive their digital transformation and innovation.
— Sourav Kumar, Chief Executive Officer for iQuartic Inc.
Through this partnership, healthcare organizations will be able to seamlessly integrate data and advanced analytics at a rapid speed. Both iQuartic and WellStack are focused on leveraging cutting-edge cloud, AI/NLP, and low-code/no-code technology to provide better insights into patient health, care quality, and operational excellence.
“Next-generation care demands data-informed decision support so we can more sharply focus on whole patient care,” said Nilesh Patil, Chief Growth and Strategy Officer for WellStack. “We view this partnership with iQuartic, which shares our passion for customer success, innovation, and continual improvement, as foundational to our efforts.”
“With healthcare transforming into value-based care models, it is important for health plans and providers to understand their members’ health data, promote quality care and reduce administrative costs. All this can't be achieved without leveraging next-gen technology solutions to integrate various healthcare data elements and provide the right insights,” said Sourav Kumar, Chief Executive Officer for iQuartic Inc. “This partnership will help us bring better and faster data-driven solutions so health plans and providers can make the right decisions and define effective programs to deliver better quality care at optimal costs.”
About WellStack: WellStack offers healthcare organizations a modern, out-of-the-box data ecosystem that creates a single source of truth necessary for enterprise-wide decision-making. With a low-code/no-code approach, WellStack democratizes healthcare data and accelerates analytics by providing multi-channel data access to decision-makers, analysts, and researchers with varying technical skills. This strategy helps organizations maximize resource utilization by simplifying report development and analysis, resulting in a jumpstart on their data science journey with the flexibility to innovate and scale to meet future demands.
About iQuartic: iQuartic’s iQSmartSuite provides an end-to-end risk adjustment platform that brings micro precision in member risk identification and helps health plans and providers increase their reimbursement opportunities and reduce care gaps. Its team of expert medical coders, software engineers, computational linguists, data scientists, and artificial intelligence experts work to improve healthcare operations and outcomes for health plans and providers.
Michael Corbin
NewWave
+1 443-756-5668
email us here