Recruit CRM Gets Recognized as the Top Recruiting Software on GetApp

Recruit CRM’s latest features have led to its recognition as the leading recruiting software in the market on GetApp

Kudos to the team for building such an intuitive software and a warm thanks to our customers for letting us be a part of their journey. We aim to develop more features to make recruitment simpler.”
— Shoanak Mallapurkar, CEO
NORWOOD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruit CRM has been recognized by GetApp as a leader in the recruiting software category for consistently being a top performer. On the software discovery and review platform, Recruit CRM has received an overall rating of 4.9/5 for its robust ATS and CRM.

Ease of use and cutting-edge features like chrome sourcing extension, kanban boards, email integrations, and so on make it the top-rated software. Furthermore, the platform is highly customizable and can be easily tweaked to meet the varying requirements of its users.

The ATS + CRM system is perfect for recruitment consultants, small to midsize recruitment firms, executive search agencies, and large enterprises. It also has a handy mobile application for Android and ioS users.

Recruit CRM is storming over the #RecTech world and outplaying its competitors to become the most-liked recruitment automation tool. Most recruitment specialists believe it to be the best Bullhorn alternative!

The company prioritizes its customers with 24*7 live support and ensures that its customers have the best experience while using their technology. It aims to revolutionize recruitment for staffing experts by helping them automate most manual tasks. Recruiters in more than 80 countries around the globe trust this ATS + CRM.

Recruit CRM- The Modern ATS + CRM Solution for Recruiters

Recruit CRM Gets Recognized as the Top Recruiting Software on GetApp

