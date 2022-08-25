St. Johnsbury Barracks / Bicycle Theft

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4006511

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Wicks

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-585-6997

DATE/TIME: 08/24/2022 @ approximately 0924 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 223 Sherburne Lodge Rd, Burke

VIOLATION: Theft

ACCUSED: Under Investigation

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Stephanie Lagoy

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hatfield, Massachusetts

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, State Police were notified that there had been 2 bicycles stolen from the Burke Mountain Resort. Lagoy advised that the bikes were stolen at some point between the night of 08/23/2022 and the morning of 08/24/2022. It was discovered that there were no cameras that captured the theft. Anyone with information regarding the bikes are encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111

