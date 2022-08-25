St. Johnsbury Barracks / Bicycle Theft
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 22A4006511
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Wicks
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-585-6997
DATE/TIME: 08/24/2022 @ approximately 0924 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 223 Sherburne Lodge Rd, Burke
VIOLATION: Theft
ACCUSED: Under Investigation
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Stephanie Lagoy
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hatfield, Massachusetts
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, State Police were notified that there had been 2 bicycles stolen from the Burke Mountain Resort. Lagoy advised that the bikes were stolen at some point between the night of 08/23/2022 and the morning of 08/24/2022. It was discovered that there were no cameras that captured the theft. Anyone with information regarding the bikes are encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111
