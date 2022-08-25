Expanding Microscopic Horizons - MarketsandMarkets Single-Cell Analysis Conference - UK/EU Edition
EINPresswire.com/ -- The amount of research being done in the field of medicine has increased exponentially as a result of significant technological upgrades and advancements. Researchers and scientists are now able to recognize and distinctively distinguish mutations and rarities within specific cells. By studying the genome and transcriptome, single-cell sequencing techniques are enabling the study of critically important cancer and tumor progressions.
The MARKETSANDMARKETS SINGLE-CELL ANALYSIS CONFERENCE - UK/EU EDITION, which is scheduled for October 6–7, 2022, in London, UK, aims to promote effective knowledge sharing and transfer by addressing topics such as major trends in the single-cell ecosystem, difficulties in differentiating the properties of cell types, innovations that have the potential to revolutionize the market, and how recent advancements have affected availability of state-of-the-art equipment is shaping the future.
The pandemic has made it clear that collaboration across disciplines and the pooling of resources are essential for making significant and long-lasting progress. With a chance to combat significant illnesses and diseases, key types of treatment and therapy might be directed toward the proper group of patients using single-cell analysis techniques. Leading industry professionals will deliver their results with keynote speeches and descriptive, in-depth case studies during the conference.
A SNIPPET OF THE MAJOR TOPICS OF DISCUSSION:
• Single cell isolation with FACS
• Microdroplet-based single-cell transcriptomics
• Exploiting Single-Cell Tools in Gene and Cell Therapy
• Spatial Methods in Single Cell Analysis -- Studying Cells in their Native 2D or 3D Configuration
• Single-cell genomics using Strand-Seq
• Multimodal Measurement in Single Cell Analysis
• Microfluidics Tools for Single Cell Analysis
• Single-cell epigenetics using bisulfite sequencing
FEW OF THE INDUSTRY EXPERTS JOINING US:
• Matt Davis, Director, Molecular Biology & Sequencing, Gritstone Oncology, Inc.
• Yuhwa Lo, Professor, Electrical & Computer Engineering, University of California, San Diego
• Fabiola Curion, Computational Biologist, University of Oxford
• Mather Khan, Senior Scientist, University of Dusseldorf
• Dr. Ian Pike, Chief Scientific Officer, Proteome Sciences PLC
• Rick Kamps, Head Research Engineer – Dept. of Toxicogenomics, Maastricht University
• Alain Wagner, Co-Founder, MicroOmiX Tech
• Frank Gesellchen, Principal Scientist, Sphere Fluidics Limited
• Marianne Henry, Senior Scientist, Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult
Ayush Kanitkar
