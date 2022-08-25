Netgate Introduces Netgate 6100 Secure Router with TNSR
We're confident that the level of performance, throughput, connectivity, and deployment flexibility provided by the Netgate 6100 with TNSR software will benefit anyone in need of 10 Gbps+ performance.”AUSTIN, TEXAS , UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Netgate®, the leading provider of open source-driven secure networking solutions, today announced the availability of the Netgate 6100 Max with TNSR®, the latest addition to the company’s highly popular secure networking appliance family. The product is an ideal edge router / gateway solution for organizations in need of versatile WAN connectivity (1 to 10 Gbps WAN connections - across 4 RJ45, SFP, and SFP+ ports) and high-performance LAN connectivity (4 discrete, unswitched 2.5 Gbps LAN ports), all in a fanless, desktop package or the new pre-assembled 1U rack option.
TNSR software is a high-performance software router that enables businesses and service providers to address today’s demanding edge and cloud networking needs. TNSR software offers true 10+ Gbps or more routing, as well as fast and efficient site-to-site IPsec, especially when compared to traditional solutions underpinned by kernel-based, single packet-at-a-time processing approaches. With TNSR, the Netgate 6100 Max transforms into a high-performance, ready-to-use router that supports fast throughput at an affordable price.
At its core, the Netgate 6100 Max has a 2.2 GHz Quad Core Intel C3558 CPU with integrated QuickAssist Technology, SHA and AES-NI instructions, plus 8 GB of DDR4 memory - leading to a noticeably more performant user experience.
With TNSR software, testing shows delivery of 18.6 Gbps L3 routing, 18.6 Gbps ACL filtering, and 7.2 Gbps AES-GCM IPsec VPN throughput - using iPerf3 traffic as a benchmark - compelling figures for a product in this class, especially fanless and at a reasonable price point.
Further, the product’s physical packaging and environmentals make for even more versatility. The Netgate 6100 Max comes in a compact form factor, has a quite low power draw, and operates silently at up to 40° C - making it suitable for desktop, wall-mounted, or rack-mounted placement. It also includes a dual USB / RJ45 serial port console and locking power connector.
“We're confident that the level of performance, throughput, connectivity, and deployment flexibility provided by the Netgate 6100 Max with TNSR software will benefit anyone in need of 10 Gbps performance under heavy traffic loads and who wants to maximize their IT return on investment." said Jamie Thompson, Netgate CEO.
For more information on the Netgate 6100 Max with TNSR software, contact Netgate at +1 (512) 646-4100 or sales@netgate.com, or visit our store.
About Netgate
Netgate is dedicated to developing and providing secure networking solutions to businesses, government and educational institutions around the world. Netgate is the only provider of pfSense Plus products, which include pfSense Plus software - the world’s leading open source-driven firewall, router, and VPN solution. TNSR extends the company’s open-source leadership and expertise into high-performance secure networking – capable of delivering compelling value at a fraction of the cost of proprietary solutions.
Netgate is a registered trademark of Rubicon Communications, LLC in the United States. TNSR is a registered trademark of Rubicon Communications, LLC in the United States and other countries. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.
