KLCE Announces Upcoming Launch of Physical Power Products to Be Traded on Power Xpert™

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, MALAYSIA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kuala Lumpur Commodity Exchange (KLCE), a pioneering commodity exchange that provides exhaustive and convenient access to the Malaysian commodity markets, today announced its initiatives to launch new physical power products that will be traded through the KLCE Power Xpert™ trading platform. The launch follows KLCE's successful expansion into the physical power market.

"Expansion into the power markets represents another important step forward for our power clearing initiative", said Lee M. Wei-qian, President and Chief Executive Officer, KLCE. "We continue to work on bringing efficient collateral solutions and access to additional liquidity to our customers in this key market."

In conjunction with the launch of the futures contracts, KLCE will promote a new KLCE Power Xpert™ platform - a browser-based trading system, designed and developed for the KLCE Services market and trading partners.

"KLCE Power Xpert™ is a significant improvement in functionality and brings new efficiencies to our customers", said Lee M. Wei-qian, President and Chief Executive Officer, KLCE. "The implementation of this new system marks an important upgrade in the level of service we provide. I would like to thank our KLCE customers for their input and support throughout the KLCE Power Xpert™ development process."

KLCE facilitates electronic contract transactions and clearing functions for electricity in the same time empowering all clients to trade with confidence. Trading technology advancements have greatly benefited capital markets, making them more integrated and more efficient than ever. At the same time, some changes have contributed to increasing challenges among certain participants, who do not require or depend on speed or sophisticated technology to achieve their trading objectives. A new Long-Life order type will be introduced to increase participants' confidence. These orders will be required to commit to a minimum resting time in the book, and in return, Long Life orders will receive priority over non-Long-Life orders at the same price. Key benefits of this innovative order type include increased fill rates for natural passive order flow as well as reductions in fleeting liquidity, unnecessary intermediation, and message traffic.

About Kuala Lumpur Commodity Exchange (KLCE)

KLCE.org is a pioneering commodity exchange that provides exhaustive and convenient access to the Malaysian commodity markets. The Exchange's markets offer clients trading opportunities across a diversified range of asset classes all combined with best-in-class post-trade services. KLCE is the main liquidity and price discovery center for Malaysian markets. KLCE hosts are trading in equities, bonds, derivatives, currencies, money market instruments and commodities. The Exchange is also a leader in driving the modernization of Malaysia’s financial markets infrastructure and promoting Kuala Lumpur as an international financial center.