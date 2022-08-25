KLCE Signs Memorandum of Understanding with a Leading Investment Firm Based in China

Kuala Lumpur Commodity Exchange (KLCE.org)

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kuala Lumpur Commodity Exchange (KLCE), a pioneering commodity exchange that provides exhaustive and convenient access to the Malaysian commodity markets, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a Top Investment Firm from China to enhance their understanding of each other's businesses and explore the possibilities of cooperation. The President and Chief Executive Officer of the financial institution and Daniel Chin-hsiung, Chief Information Officer at KLCE, along with other officials, participated in the signing ceremony.

Under the MoU, KLCE and the investment firm will endeavour to set a framework for communicating on a regular basis to evaluate business opportunities, including joint product development in multiple asset classes, establishing clearing, settlement and risk management mechanisms.

The Senior Executive Vice President of the investment firm expressed his support in the following statement: "We are very encouraged with the recent progress in trade relations between China and Malaysia, highlighted by the official launch of RMB (Renminbi) clearing in Malaysia. We believe this progress will also enhance the efficient business relationship with KLCE."

"This MoU represents an important new relationship for KLCE", said Lee M. Wei-qian, President and Chief Executive Officer, KLCE. "We are pleased to start cooperating with our new partners, to explore ways in which we can work together to strengthen our respective organizations and increase our presence in a key global marketplace."

"We are very delighted to formalize our relationship with KLCE", said the President and CEO of the financial institution partnering with the Exchange. "We are hopeful that the resulting collaboration will provide multiple benefits for Chinese and Malaysian markets now and in the future."

"We look forward to working with the Chinese investment company to explore business opportunities across our two organizations both in Malaysia and China. Our technology solutions team is focused on seeking out new markets to leverage our assets and capabilities”, added Lee M. Wei-qian.

About Kuala Lumpur Commodity Exchange (KLCE)

KLCE.org is a pioneering commodity exchange that provides exhaustive and convenient access to the Malaysian commodity markets. The Exchange's markets offer clients trading opportunities across a diversified range of asset classes all combined with best-in-class post-trade services. KLCE is the main liquidity and price discovery centre for Malaysian markets. KLCE hosts are trading in equities, bonds, derivatives, currencies, money market instruments and commodities. The Exchange is also a leader in driving the modernization of Malaysia’s financial markets infrastructure and promoting Kuala Lumpur as an international financial centre.