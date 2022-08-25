Bisk Announces Contract Renewal with the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine
Health Informatics and Healthcare Analytics vital to the future of healthcare and patient careTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bisk, a global leader in online education, today announced it has renewed its long-standing partnership with the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine to continue to support their online Master of Science in Health Informatics (MSHI) and MSHI Healthcare Analytics programs.
“USF Health is respected and nationally recognized for its research and embodies a commitment and innovation to healthcare we have valued since our partnership began in 2012,” said Bisk CEO Mike Bisk. “Bisk is proud to continue providing learners these cutting-edge programs essential to the success of healthcare organizations.”
The importance and desire for the rapidly growing fields of health informatics and analytics is essential in helping lead the transformation of healthcare while improving the effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare operations and delivery. Graduates completing the program(s) can join the workforce in a variety of roles including health information systems vendors, healthcare organizations, consulting groups or managed care organizations.
For further information on the USF Health Informatics and Analytics programs or to apply, click here.
“For the last 10 years, the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine has collaborated with Bisk to recruit and train a cadre of future Health Informatics professionals,” said Athanasios Tsalatsanis, PhD, associate professor and director of the Health Informatics Master’s Program in the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. “Through this partnership, our students continue to experience personalized recruitment and enrollment services, state of the art course design, frequent course offerings, and a dedicated website with a wealth of information and resources. We are excited to continue offering the Health Informatics programs in partnership with Bisk.”
Additionally, USF Health’s MSHI program recently received accreditation in Health Informatics from the Commission on Accreditation for Health Informatics and Information Management Education (CAHIIM). Along with offering a competitive program and bringing added value for students, CAHIIM accreditation aims to guarantee health information management and health informatics programs meet a specific educational quality that addresses healthcare workforce needs.
USF is the fastest-rising university in the nation and ranked No. 46 in Top Public Schools according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 Best Colleges Rankings. Meanwhile, the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine is ranked No. 46 in Best Medical Schools for Research by U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 Best Graduate Schools and has received additional recognition in other rankings — No. 1 in 2022 Top 50 Health Informatics Master’s Degrees in the US by Value Colleges, No. 1 in Health Informatics Master’s Degree and No. 1 in Best Online Graduate Certificate in Health Informatics Programs by BestColleges.com.
About USF Health
USF Health's mission is to envision and implement the future of health. It is the partnership of the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine, the College of Nursing, the College of Public Health, the Taneja College of Pharmacy, the School of Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Sciences, the Biomedical Sciences Graduate and Postdoctoral Programs, and USF Health’s multispecialty physicians’ group. The University of South Florida is a high-impact global research university dedicated to student success. Over the past 10 years, no other public university in the country has risen faster in U.S. News & World Report’s national university rankings than USF. For more information, visit health.usf.edu.
About Bisk
Bisk partners with leading institutions to deliver online degree and certificate programs to learners around the world. We provide the resources, expertise, and technology to help institutions grow and students thrive. Through our online education services, we have supported more than one million enrollments for universities such as Villanova University, Michigan State University, University of South Florida, Florida Institute of Technology, Florida A&M University, Emory University, Southern Methodist University, University of British Columbia, Vanderbilt University and Columbia Law School. Our mission is to amplify potential through transformational learning experiences. To learn more, visit bisk.com.
