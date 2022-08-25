Innovative Artist Still.Teddy To Release Highly Anticipated New Single titled "Scene One"

Highly innovative artist Still.Teddy has worked with nationally renowned musical acts. He is now releasing his very first independent single and music video.

Still.Teddy is one of those rare artists who can take any musical style or genre and make it his own”
— Still.Teddy Representative

COLUMBIA, MD, USA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hailing from Liberia, prolific musical artist Still.Teddy is known for his transcendent beats and meaningful lyrics. Always imbuing his music with soul and emotion, Still.Teddy has lent his expertise to some of the biggest names in music including Foxy Shazam, NUEX, Automagik and more. He has now announced the release date for his inspiring new single called "Scene One." Releasing on August 28th, 2022, the new single will be accompanied by a visually striking music video. This release serves as Still.Teddy’s very first venture as an independent musical artist.

A representative for Still.Teddy made an official press statement “Still.Teddy is one of those rare artists who can take any musical style or genre and make it his own. He has worked with very big names in the music businesses as a producer and multi-instrumentalist. His work has been recognized by globally renowned media platforms such as Washington Post, Billboard Magazine, AfroPunk and more.”

The representative further added “The new single is full of emotion, creativity and expression. We hope for all listeners and followers to enjoy this song as Still.Teddy embarks on a new milestone in his musical career. With ‘Scene One’ releasing on August 28th, more exciting projects are already in the works and will be revealed to the public soon.”

The new song "Scene One" is about overcoming obstacles to accomplish great things in life. With an inspiring and soulful sound, the song empowers listeners to eliminate their limiting beliefs about themselves. The song will be available on all major streaming platforms.

More details about Still.Teddy can be seen at https://www.stillteddy.com/

Instagram: @still.teddy

https://linktr.ee/stillteddy

Still.Teddy
Still.Teddy
Taitkins@gmail.com

Innovative Artist Still.Teddy To Release Highly Anticipated New Single titled "Scene One"

About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

