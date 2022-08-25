Ground to Air on-Board Connectivity Market to reach $24.44 billion by 2026- Top Impacting Factors That Can Win Industry

Ground to Air on-Board Connectivity Market

The importance of on-board connectivity to attract the passenger has increased due to pandemic situation, which expected to boost the market growth

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in IT spending in the aviation, railway, and maritime industry and increase in consumer disposable income, and surge in number of airline passengers have boosted the growth of the global ground to air on-board connectivity market. However, high costs associated with the deployment and connectivity issues hamper the market growth. On the contrary, surge in government initiatives to enhance customer services is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

According to the report, the global ground to air on-board connectivity market was pegged at $9.68 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $24.44 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.8% from 2019 to 2026.

The communication segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period, owing to rise in trend of smartphones and influence of social media on everyone's life coupled with developments to improve connectivity issues and increased Internet speed. However, the entertainment segment dominated the global ground to air on-board connectivity market, accounting for more than three-fifths of the market, owing to increase in stress of individuals due to heavy work schedules and frequent commute.

The services segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing nearly three-fourths of the global ground to air on-board connectivity market, owing to rise in Internet of Things devices and surge in adoption of on-board connectivity technology by the aviation, maritime, railway, and on-road transit industries. Moreover, the segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period.

The market across North America garnered the largest market share in 2018, contributing more than one-third of the market, owing to the existence of major players and growth in demand for scalable and cost-effective connectivity solutions. However, the global ground to air on-board connectivity market across the Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period, owing to increase in communication services and booming aerospace industries in countries such as India, Japan, and China.

Some of the key ground to air on-board connectivity industry players profiled in the report include ALE International, Bombardier Inc., Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., Gogo Inc., Honeywell, International Inc., Inmarsat Plc., Panasonic Corporation, Rockwell Collins, Thales Group, Deutsche Telekom AG, and others.

Key Findings of the Ground to Air On-Board Connectivity Market :

• Based on component, services segment generated the highest revenue and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to growth in on-board connectivity technology. The service providers for services such as managed, consulting, and integration and implementation are expected to boost the growth of the market.

• Based on ground to air on-board connectivity market analysis of application segment, the entertainment segment dominated the overall market growth in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, due to increase in IT investments into aviation, maritime, and railways by government organizations and several other companies.

• Based on ground to air on-board connectivity market size for end use segment, the aviation segment generated the highest revenue in 2018. On the contrary, on-road transit is expected to grow at higher rate due to increasing deployment of connected devices on buses and other private vehicles.

