Junk Files Slow Down Computers Up To 42%, Macecraft Software Report Finds

A new benchmark study finds that computers with temporary files and registry errors start up to 42% slower.

PORI, FINLAND, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tech experts have debated whether temporary files and registry errors could have a noticeable effect on slowing down modern computers, but there hasn’t been any studies to actually test this. This is why the team in Macecraft Software decided to do the research where they concluded multiple benchmark tests showing that junk files slow down computers by up to 42%. Based on these findings, they recommend Windows users clean their computers on a regular basis for optimal performance.

How the Study Was Conducted

The team conducted multiple benchmark tests to answer the questions of whether temporary files and registry junk slow down a Windows PC and if so, how noticeable that effect could be.

The main test was performed on a desktop PC with Windows 10 Pro fully updated, running on AMD Ryzen 7 5700G, 16 GB of RAM with 500 GB Western Digital NVMe SSD system drive. The team also created 270,000 temporary files and 120,000 registry keys and entries to add to the systems.

A stopwatch was used to measure these three data points before and after the Windows PC was filled with junk files:

- How many seconds does it take for the desktop to load up?

- How many seconds does it take for the computer to fully start up, in a way that the entire system is loaded?

- How many seconds does it take for the browser to open a web page, fully load and render it?

Windows PC With Junk Files Started Slower

Here are the time results of the Windows PC before the junk data was added:

- Time to desktop: 28 seconds.

- Time to idle: 55 seconds.

- Time to start the system and open a website: 68 seconds.

Here are the time results of the Windows PC after the junk data was added:

- Time to desktop: 40 seconds.

- Time to idle: 74 seconds.

- Time to start the system and open a website: 97 seconds.

These measurements show that even a modern Windows 10 based computer became 42% slower to fully start up after temporary files and registry errors were added to it.

“As an engineer, I don’t really work by gut feelings or opinions. I trust data and that’s why I wanted to do these tests,” said Jouni Flemming, Macecraft Software’s founder and lead developer.

Jouni Flemming added, “I was expecting to see some measurable effect but I was shocked how massive the effect was”. More information about this study can be found from here: https://jv16powertools.com/benchmark-does-junk-data-slow-down-windows-10/

For transparency, all the testing was conducted with screen capture or video recording to show everything was done as planned and that the results were as reported.

The Importance of Keeping the Computer System Clean

As the findings of this study showed that too many temporary files and registry errors can cause substantial decrease in system performance, the Macecraft Software team concluded that keeping the system clean is important for optimal system performance. However, they don’t recommend manually deleting temporary files or registry keys as it’s tedious, prone to error. Instead, a trusted and high quality software such as jv16 PowerTools should be used.

About Macecraft Software

Macecraft Software is the publisher of Windows Utility Suite called jv16 PowerTools and Registry Cleaner named RegCleaner. The company was founded in 2003 and has been in the business ever since. Find out more about Macecraft Software at https://jv16powertools.com/