Fullerton Markets wins two titles for advanced multi-asset brokerage and copy trading platform

Fullerton Markets is an award-winning broker recognised for its world-class research and education and for being a disruptive force in the trading industry The award winning brokerage firm is taking the necessary course of action for multi-asset brokers across the globe, having evolved to a multi-asset broker from a Forex Broker. Fullerton Markets has its own copy trading system, CopyPip, which makes it possible for investors to copy from a range of 400+ signal providers.

Fullerton Markets wins two awards from World Business Outlook- one for its multi-asset brokerage service and the other for its efficient copy trading platform.

These awards assured the importance of our core values – Passion, Excellence, Commitment and Sustainability and we will continue to strive to build a company that prides itself on these.” — Commented Rahul Sodhy, CEO of Fullerton Markets

SINGAPORE, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fullerton Markets has won two awards from World Business Outlook, a Singapore-based online B2B business news portal. Based out of St Vincent and the Grenadines, Fullerton Markets bagged the title of ‘Best Multi-Asset Broker, Global 2022’ and ‘Best Copy Trading Platform, Global 2022’. It won these two awards for its commitment to providing its clients with an unparalleled experience by offering Forex, metals, indices, crude oil, cryptocurrencies and stocks, as well as its very own copy trading platform, CopyPip, to help the traders build their passive income in terms of speed and flexibility.

Fullerton Markets has spread its operations from Southeast Asia and has gained widespread popularity among Asian investors. Having evolved to a multi-asset broker from a Forex Broker, clients now have access to a wider selection of financial instruments and trading opportunities with the addition of cryptocurrencies and stock CFDs. This has enabled the traders to open both long and short positions and the potential to earn leveraged profits on both falling and rising stock prices. Along with this move, clients can now enjoy more benefits in addition to Fullerton Edge, which guarantees unparalleled funds safety, lightning-speed execution and a system of wealth creation

Fullerton Markets has its copy trading system, CopyPip, which makes it possible for investors to copy from a range of 400+ signal providers. Furthermore, the company also enables its IBs and traders to become Strategy Providers and create their end-of-month profit sharing, which is carried out automatically. It enables instant rebate payouts and an easy onboarding process with automatic fee calculation.

Ujal Nair, Editor at World Business Outlook, taking note of the company’s phenomenal growth, commented, “Fullerton Markets is evidently built to help clients trade easily across the world. One such example is the ability to trade multi-assets in one single platform. Moreover, the clients are given access to the world’s financial market, brokering cryptocurrencies, stocks, commodities, Forex, and Indices online. Fullerton’s unmatched safety of funds makes it one of the best brokers in the world. Fullerton Markets deserves the two award titles for all the investments in their innovations.”

“I extend my team’s heartfelt gratitude towards World Business Outlook for their invaluable appreciation and consideration of our consistent, dedicated service. The two award titles are a great recognition for the work that my team and I in Fullerton Markets put in every day to strive toward our goal of being a disruptive force in the trading industry. We have proven ourselves by letting our work speak for itself. These awards assured the importance of our core values – Passion, Excellence, Commitment, and Sustainability, and we will continue to strive to build a company that prides itself on these.”, commented Rahul Sodhy, CEO of Fullerton Markets.

About Fullerton Markets

Fullerton Markets is an award-winning broker recognised for being a disruptive force in the trading industry. Committed to delivering unparalleled safety of funds, lightning-speed execution, and a reliable system of wealth creation, it offers its global clients direct access to the world’s financial market and promises price stability at competitive rates through its tier-one liquidity providers. Equipping clients with the necessary tools and knowledge, Fullerton Markets empowers traders to effectively compete in the market.

https://www.fullertonmarkets.com/

About World Business Outlook

World Business Outlook is a Singapore-based business magazine. The website delivers all the latest global financial news and the latest insights, market views, and industry talk from across the sectors. The magazine pages adorn the most innovative companies in its sector and opinions from the world's top business leaders.

https://worldbusinessoutlook.com/