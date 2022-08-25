SAE Media Group reports: The Ophthalmic Drugs Conference will be focusing on developments in Gene Therapy for Ocular Diseases

LONDON, NON UNITED STATES OR CANADA, UNITED KINGDOM, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ophthalmic drugs industry continues to expand year on year, with an ageing population there is continual demand for advancements in ophthalmic treatments. This year's Ophthalmic Drugs Conference will have a key focus on gene therapy and artificial intelligence with developments on the latest drug pipelines and clinical trials.

The conference will convene on 21 – 22 November 2022 in London, UK, this year attendees will hear from industry giants about the developments being made in the ophthalmics and gene therapy field.

The 5th annual conference will have a more in-depth discussion about the Developments in Gene Therapy for Ocular Diseases, with presentations and keynote speakers.

Use of Antisense Oligonucleotides for the Treatment of Inherited Retinal Diseases

•Antisense oligonucleotides have shown much promise in Ph1/2 Clinical Trials in LCA10 and Usher’s Syndrome

•Lessons learned from Ph 2/3 trial with Sepofarsen for LCA10

•Latest trial data from Interim Analyses for Ultevursen for Usher’s syndrome and non-syndromic Retinitis Pigmentosa

Led by: Aniz Girach, Chief Medical Officer, ProQR Therapeutics

Lumevoq Gene Therapy in Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy

•LHON, a rare disease with high unmet medical need

•Development of Lumevoq Gene Therapy to treat ND4 LHON patients Developments in Gene Therapy for Ocular Diseases Drug Delivery Regulatory pathways

•Key learnings from recent data

Led by: Magali Taiel, Chief Medical Officer, Gensight Biologics

Ocular Inflammation associated with Gene and Cell Therapy

•Immune privilege and the eye

•Inflammation and gene therapy

•Inflammation and cell-based therapy

•What to look for….

Led by: Virginia Calder, Professor of Ocular Immunology, University College London

Strengthening the Therapeutic Landscape for Inherited Retinal Diseases Using Genome Editing with AAV Vectors & CRISPR/Cas9 Technologies

•Expanding on the clinical development of novel gene therapies including SPVN06

•The benefits of designing gene therapies to act independently of the causative gene mutation

•An introduction to new clinical trials and future workings

Led by: Daniel Chung, Chief Medical Officer, Sparing Vision

Ophthalmic Drugs

21-22 November 2022

London, UK

