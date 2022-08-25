SAE Media Group reports: Only one month to go until the inaugural Future Armored Vehicles Survivability USA 2022 takes place.

There is still time to secure your place at the Future Armored Vehicles Survivability USA Conference 2022

SAE Media Group reports: Only one month to go until the inaugural Future Armored Vehicles Survivability USA 2022 takes place.

SAE Media Group invites you to attend the Future Armored Vehicles Survivability USA Conference, taking place on September 26–27, 2022 in Arlington, Virginia, USA.

This conference is a focused study on how to enhance survivability and addresses all layers of the survivability spectrum. Key capabilities that will be covered are signature management, situational awareness, armoured and blast protection, C-IED, vehicle obscuration systems, active protection systems and an overall picture of integrated survivability.

Interested parties can register for the conference at: http://www.favs-usa.com/PR3/EINNEWS

Why you should attend?

• Hear the latest survivability updates from the current and future armored vehicles that will drive US maneuver options for years to come

• This will include platform specific briefs discussing the: Abrams, Bradley, NGCV, AMPV, OMFV, Stryker, JLTV, ACV, ARV and more

• Learn from briefings on armored vehicles defensive capabilities from leading US Program Managers bringing together those at the heart of systems operation, training, development and integration

• Benefit from this platform to advance armored vehicles active defense capabilities and network with those at the heart of protective technology design, development, and integration

• Discuss key requirements for the countering of threats during contemporary and future operations such as IEDs, UAS, EW, ballistic threats, antitank guided missiles and many more

To view the full agenda, download the brochure at: http://www.favs-usa.com/PR3/EINNEWS

Speaker line-up includes:

1. Colonel Donald Braman, Deputy Commandant, US Armor School

2. Colonel Etienne Gauthier, Director - Armour Vehicle Program Management, Canadian Armed Forces

3. Colonel Jason Kidder, Army Capability Manager ABCT and Reconnaissance, MCDID, US Army

4. Colonel Robert Carter Iii, JPM CBRN Sensors, JPEO-CBRND, U.S. Army

5. Colonel Timothy F. Hough, Program Manager Advanced Amphibious Assault (PM AAA), US Marine Corps

6. Mr Keith White, Business Development Mananger, AreoGlow LLC

Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability USA Conference

26 – 27 September 2022

Arlington, Virginia, USA

#FAVSurvivabilityUSA

http://www.favs-usa.com/PR3/EINNEWS

