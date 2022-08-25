Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Global Market Estimated To Grow At 36% Rate

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Equipment Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Global Market Report 2022”, the electric vehicle charging stations market size is expected to grow from $99.71 billion in 2021 to $140.71 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41.1%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The EV charging stations equipment market is expected to reach $485.92 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 36.3%. National and international legislatives policies for promoting the electric vehicle (EV) is driving the growth of the electric vehicle charging stations equipment market.

Key Trends In The Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market

Ultra-quick DC charge stations is trending in the electric vehicle charging stations market. Ultra-quick DC charge helps in supplying direct power of up to 125 KW to vehicle without any converter. These ultra-quick DC charge stations have the capability to charge 80% of the electric supply required for vehicle within 20 min time span. With the increasing demand for EV the need for more charging stations is increasing. In order to cope with the demand and availability of low energy charging points and to deal with new upcoming EV that requires high power rates for charging, the ultra-quick DC charge station is the solution. There are 3 types of DC fast charging options such as Combined Charging System (CCS), CHAdeMO and Tesla Supercharger.

Overview Of The Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market

The electric vehicle charging stations equipment market consist of sales of the equipment required in the setup of electric vehicle charging stations. These electric vehicle charging stations are used to recharge the vehicles by connecting to the electricity source.

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Type: AC Charging, DC Charging, Inductive Charging

By Vehicle Type: Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), Plug-In Electric Vehicles (PHEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)

By Charging Type: Level One Charging (120 Volts), Level Two Charging (240 Volts), DC Fast Charging (480 Volts)

By Geography: The global EV charging stations market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as ABB Ltd, Siemens AG, The New Motion BV, Tesla Motors Inc., ClipperCreekInc., DBT SA, Chargemaster Plc, Engie SA, Fortum Oyj, and Leviton Manufacturing Co.

Trends, Opportunities, Strategies And So Much More.

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of electric vehicle charging stations market. The market report gives electric vehicle charging stations market analysis, electric vehicle charging stations market size, electric vehicle charging stations market share, electric vehicle charging stations industry growth drivers, electric vehicle charging stations market segments, electric vehicle charging stations market major players, EV charging stations market growth across geographies, and electric vehicle charging stations market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The electric vehicle charging station market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

