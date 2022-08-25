Global Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking Services Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking Services Global Market Report 2022”, the session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking services market size is expected to grow from $13.03 billion in 2021 to $14.75 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. The change in the SIP trunking service market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The market is expected to reach $23.58 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.4%. According to the session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking services market analysis, the reduction in communication costs is contributing to the growth of the market.

Key Trends In The Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking Services Market

Cloud-based SIP trunking service is a key trend gaining popularity in the SIP trunking service market. SIP trunking service providers offer cloud-based SIP or VoIP (Void over IP) that can be bought and maintained virtually without any hassle. It has reduced service cost, the provider takes all the responsibility for SIP trunks, bandwidth and the best part of a cloud-based SIP trunk is that the system can be accessed from anywhere at any time. For instance, according to Onsip, a unified communication service provider, small businesses that migrate to VoIP might save costs up to 40% on local calls and 90% on international calls.

Overview Of The Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking Services Market

The SIP trunking service market consists of sales of session initiation protocol (SIP) trunk and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that is offered by a communications service provider that uses the ability to give voice over IP (VoIP) connectivity between the on-premises phone system and public switched telephone network (PSTN). The SIP trunking service is used for call establishment, administration and teardown. SIP trunks are sold as a replacement for the digital primary rate interface (PRI), which is based on time-division multiplexing (TDM).

Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking Services Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Hosted, On Premise

• By Organization Size: Small Businesses, Mid-Sized Businesses, Large Enterprises

• By End User: BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Telecommunications and IT, Government and Public Sector, Manufacturing, Consumer Goods and Retail, Media and Entertainment, Others

• By Geography: The global session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking services market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as 8x8 Inc., Verizon Communications, 3CX, AT&T Inc, Bandwidth, BT Group plc, CenturyLink, Colt Inc., Flowroute, Fusion Connect, Inc., GTT Communications Inc., IntelePeer Inc., Level 3 Communications, Mitel Networks Corporation, Net2Phone, Nextiva Inc., NTT Communications Corporation, Rogers Communications, Tata Communications Ltd., Telstra Inc., Twilio Inc., Vodafone Group PLC, Vonage Holdings Corporation, Voyant Communications LLC., West Corporation, Allstream Inc., Plivo Inc, Ringcentral Inc., Sangoma Technologies Corporation, ShoreTel Inc. and Sprint Corporations.

Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking services market. The market report analyzes session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking services market size, session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking services market growth drivers, session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking services market segments, session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking services market major players, session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking services market growth across geographies, and session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking services market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking services market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

